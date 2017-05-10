WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from May 10

2 of 3

The upstart team of Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli attempted to pick up its biggest win to date as it squared off with former tag team champions DIY, and the duo experienced considerable success early.

The heels isolated Tommaso Ciampa and worked over the former Ring of Honor star. A big back body drop to Sabbatelli allowed Ciampa to make the hot tag to Johnny Gargano, who exploded into the match.

The former champions, having withstood the onslaught of their determined opponents, finished Moss off with their double-team kick/knee combination for the victory.

After the match, NXT general manager William Regal announced DIY was the only team deserving of a shot at the NXT tag team titles. Paul Ellering and The Authors of Pain arrived on the scene and scoffed at that decision.

Regal responded by informing the Hall of Fame manager that his new team will defend its titles against Gargano and Ciampa in a ladder match in Chicago.

Result

DIY defeated Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

Grade

B+

Analysis

The match itself was pedestrian, but the announcement after it was spectacular. Not only does DIY vs. The Authors of Pain in a ladder match add prestige to a TakeOver: Chicago card that is shaping up to be an extraordinary one, it also puts the dominant champions at a disadvantage.

How will they react to being in a match that does not necessarily favor their skill sets?

It makes for a compelling match and story, which should be incredibly fun for the NXT faithful to follow.

As for Sabbatelli and Moss, you constantly want them to show you a flash of personality or explosiveness but always end up somewhat disappointed. The look is there and they have a solid base of moves, but they are lacking that one personality trait or bit of in-ring charisma that would put them over the top in NXT.