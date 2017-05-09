Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paul Pogba Manchester United Contracts Revealed in Book

Stu Forster/Getty Images

The publication of the book Football Leaks: The Dirty Business of Football has revealed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic earns more than £19 million per year at Manchester United, while Paul Pogba earns almost £9 million in wages.

Per the Daily Mail's Chris Wheeler, the book will be published in Germany in the coming days and is "based on the research of Der Spiegel journalists Rafael Buschmann and Michael Wulzinger."



According to the book, Ibrahimovic is the highest earner in Premier League history with a weekly salary of £367,640, while Pogba's wages total £165,588 each week.

