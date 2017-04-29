Kyle Fuller's Contract Option Declined by Chicago Bears

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Facing a May 2 deadline to exercise the fifth-year option, the Chicago Bears will not pick up cornerback Kyle Fuller's deal for 2018.

Per the Bears' official Twitter account, general manager Ryan Pace confirmed the team would not exercise the additional year on Fuller's rookie contract.

Fuller was the Bears' first-round pick in 2014. He looked like a star in his first two seasons, recording 19 passes defended and six interceptions in 32 games.

In December 2015, Pro Football Focus noted Fuller had the seventh-highest coverage grade among all cornerbacks since Week7 and allowed opposing quarterbacks a passer rating of 39.1.

Fuller missed the entire 2016 season after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery in August.

The fifth-year option on rookie contracts is guaranteed only for injuries. Fuller will make $1.74 million in the fourth year of his rookie contract in 2017, per Spotrac.