Neil Walker, Mets Engaged in Contract Extension Talks

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Even after accepting a one-year qualifying offer to stay with the New York Mets, Neil Walker is still in discussion about a long-term deal.

According to Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News, the two sides are discussing a three-year deal that could be worth "north of $40 million."

"From my standpoint I did talk with his agents [Saturday]," Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Sunday. "I expect to talk with Neil sometime today. I really don't want to comment beyond that."

Without a new contract, Walker will make $17.2 million for the 2017 season based on the league's qualifying offer amount and will be a free agent in the offseason.

Walker was acquired by the Mets in a trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2016 season, and the second baseman came through with some of the best numbers of his eight-year career. He matched a career high with 23 home runs while batting .282 with a .823 on-base plus slugging percentage.

Unfortunately, he was also limited by back problems that held him to just 113 total games in 2016. He missed all of September and the team's playoff appearance.

The Mets have solid depth in the infield going forward between T.J. Rivera, Wilmer Flores, Jose Reyes and others, but they will want to make sure Walker is healthy before committing to him for the next few seasons.