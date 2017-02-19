Jordan Spieth at Genesis Open 2017: Sunday Score and Reaction

Robert Laberge/Getty Images

A busy Sunday for everyone at the 2017 Genesis Open did not yield great results for Jordan Spieth, who finished the tournament in a tie for 21st place with a 72-hole score of six-under par.

Due to the weather conditions in Pacific Palisades, California, over the past three days, the PGA Tour tried to fit in two full rounds in one day.

Spieth did have a lighter load after at least starting his third round on Saturday, but he finished 54 holes at four-under par and 13 shots behind Dustin Johnson for the lead.

This is what Spieth's final-round scorecard looked like:

Jordan Spieth at 2017 Genesis Open—Final Round Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Par 5 4 4 3 4 3 4 4 4 35 Score 4 5 4 3 3 3 4 4 4 34 Total -5 -4 -4 -4 -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 - Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 Score 4 5 4 4 3 5 3 3 4 35 Total -5 -5 -5 -5 -5 -4 -4 -6 -6 - Source: PGATour.com

Here's the full leaderboard for the entire field:

The third round was notable for Spieth, though not in a way he wanted. He shot a double-bogey and bogey on back-to-back holes that raised his score for the round to two-over par. A birdie on No. 11 did give him something to salvage, but that was his last non-par of the round.

Spieth wound up carding a one-over 72 in the third round, something he hasn't done in a PGA Tour event since last September, per Rex Hoggard of the Golf Channel:

What little chance Spieth had of climbing back into contention went out the window, though part of that can be attributed to Johnson essentially lapping the field with a five-shot lead after 54 holes.

This was not the performance Spieth was looking for coming off his first win of the season last week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. This was also his first time finishing outside the top 10 at a PGA Tour event during the 2016-17 season.

Yet it's hard to criticize Spieth too much because the weather conditions made this tournament difficult, though not impossible, for many players to find any momentum.

One area of Spieth's game that does deserve scrutiny is putting. He came into the tournament ranked 29th on the PGA Tour in strokes gained with his putter.

That was not on display in this tournament, particularly in the final round. Spieth cost himself 1.177 strokes with the putter, leaving him unable to build off the necessary momentum to even think of making a charge up the leaderboard.

Putting was one of Spieth's talking points before the tournament began, via the PGA Tour:

Experience is a relative thing. Spieth is certainly not lacking in professional experience, having joined the PGA Tour in 2012, but it's also easy to forget he's just 23 years old and there will be mistakes along the way.

Spieth did have one moment in the final round that dazzled the crowd. His second shot on the par-five 17th hole was placed perfectly on the green, landing three yards from the hole and giving him an easy putt for eagle.

That would be the highlight of his tournament, though this is just the first "slip-up" of the season. Even the best players are allowed to have a pedestrian effort. It's not going to become the new norm for the young star.

