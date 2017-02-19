Palaie Gaoteote to USC: Trojans Land 5-Star LB Prospect
Elite linebacker recruit Palaie Gaoteote has decided he will play college football at USC.
Gaoteote announced his commitment to the Trojans on Twitter:
PALAIE GAOTEOTE IV @ie_2018
FIGHT ON✌️ https://t.co/KNKeQBH66T2/19/2017, 10:37:37 PM
Hailing from Las Vegas, Gaoteote is on the short list of best players available in the 2018 class. He's a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in Nevada, No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 4 overall player, per Scout.com.
As to be expected from a player with those kind of credentials, Gaoteote's scouting report from Scout.com suggests a future superstar in the making: "Gaoteote is rangy enough to track down ball-carriers in the flats, but also physical and tough inside the box, showing good tackling technique to end plays. He's a physical presence matching up with receivers in the slot, uses his hands effectively and has good footwork in coverage."
Outside linebackers have become an integral part of the defense at any level of college football because of the position's versatility. The 6'2", 210-pounder is the epitome of that due to his ability to get behind the line of scrimmage and use his speed to line up in coverage.
USC's return to glory under head coach Clay Helton has been fascinating to behold. The Trojans looked lost at the start of 2016 with a 1-3 record, but the change in quarterback to Sam Darnold and a defense that kicked into gear led them to nine straight wins.
Recruits certainly took notice of what Helton did with USC, as the team finished fifth in 2017 national recruiting rankings, per Scout.com.
Helton is still building his roster to compete with the likes of Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan on the recruiting trail, but the gap is undoubtedly shrinking. The addition of Gaoteote will only make the Trojans more dangerous as they look to take back the Pac-12 and start challenging for a spot in the College Football Playoff.
