Palaie Gaoteote to USC: Trojans Land 5-Star LB Prospect

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Elite linebacker recruit Palaie Gaoteote has decided he will play college football at USC.

Gaoteote announced his commitment to the Trojans on Twitter:

Hailing from Las Vegas, Gaoteote is on the short list of best players available in the 2018 class. He's a 5-star prospect who is ranked as the No. 1 outside linebacker in Nevada, No. 1 outside linebacker in the nation and No. 4 overall player, per Scout.com.

As to be expected from a player with those kind of credentials, Gaoteote's scouting report from Scout.com suggests a future superstar in the making: "Gaoteote is rangy enough to track down ball-carriers in the flats, but also physical and tough inside the box, showing good tackling technique to end plays. He's a physical presence matching up with receivers in the slot, uses his hands effectively and has good footwork in coverage."

Outside linebackers have become an integral part of the defense at any level of college football because of the position's versatility. The 6'2", 210-pounder is the epitome of that due to his ability to get behind the line of scrimmage and use his speed to line up in coverage.