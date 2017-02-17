Clint Trickett Reportedly Will Be Named FAU TE Coach

Eric Gay/Associated Press

The Florida Atlantic University Owls have hired former West Virginia Mountaineers and Florida State Seminoles quarterback Clint Trickett as their new tight ends coach, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman.

Trickett's Twitter bio has been changed to reflect the move.

Before landing at Florida Atlantic, Trickett served as an assistant coach with the Eastern Mississippi Lions and was featured on Netflix's Last Chance U.

Trickett tweeted on Feb. 2 that he accepted an offensive graduate assistant coaching position with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but he's now headed to the Sunshine State to link up with former Alabama offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

According to CoachingSearch.com's Chris Vannini, Trickett will take over at FAU for Charlie Weis Jr. The Sun Sentinel's Matthew DeFranks reported Weis Jr. left the Owls on Friday to serve as an offensive assistant with the Atlanta Falcons.