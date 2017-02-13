Travis Wood to Royals: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Adam Wells Featured Columnist

Free-agent pitcher Travis Wood has finally found a new home for 2017 after reportedly signing with the Kansas City Royals Monday.

Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com broke the news. Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball noted it will be a two-year deal.

Wood spent the last five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series with the team in 2016. He began his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and was primarily a starting pitcher through the 2014 season.

While Wood had moderate success as a starter, his permanent move to the bullpen in 2015 helped take his performance to another level.

Travis Wood Career Splits Split Games IP ERA WHIP K-BB Ratio K/9 IP OPS As Starter 133 776.0 4.19 1.293 2.25 7.1 .725 As Reliever 126 124.0 2.83 1.145 2.36 9.1 .612 Source: Baseball-Reference.com

Even though his role as a reliever makes the most sense, Wood does at least have the history as a starter and versatility to pitch in the back end of a rotation if a need arises.

Because Wood only pitched 61 innings last season with the Cubs, it will take time for him to rebuild his arm where it's to the point he can handle starting every fifth day. He could begin the year as a multiple-inning swingman as preparation for the role.

The southpaw is the third Cub to bring championship experience to the Royals this offseason, joining outfielder Jorge Soler and starting pitcher Jason Hammel. Kansas City will look to rediscover those winning ways in 2017 after it missed the playoffs last year after two straight World Series appearances.

The Royals finished a disappointing 24th in the league in staff ERA against left-handed batters last season, per ESPN.com, but Wood held left-handers to a mere .128 batting average in 2016, per ESPN.com. If he can replicate those numbers as a left-handed weapon, Kansas City will be much better prepared to compete in the American League Central.