    Kansas City RoyalsDownload App

    Travis Wood to Royals: Latest Contract Details, Comments, Reaction

    Chicago Cubs' Travis Wood throws before the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers Thursday, March 3, 2016, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
    Morry Gash/Associated Press
    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistFebruary 13, 2017

    Free-agent pitcher Travis Wood has finally found a new home for 2017 after reportedly signing with the Kansas City Royals Monday.

    Jerry Crasnick of ESPN.com broke the news. Jon Heyman of Today's Knuckleball noted it will be a two-year deal.

    Wood spent the last five seasons with the Chicago Cubs, winning a World Series with the team in 2016. He began his career with the Cincinnati Reds in 2010 and was primarily a starting pitcher through the 2014 season. 

    While Wood had moderate success as a starter, his permanent move to the bullpen in 2015 helped take his performance to another level. 

    Travis Wood Career Splits
    SplitGamesIPERAWHIPK-BB RatioK/9 IPOPS
    As Starter133776.04.191.2932.257.1.725
    As Reliever126124.02.831.1452.369.1.612
    Source: Baseball-Reference.com

    Even though his role as a reliever makes the most sense, Wood does at least have the history as a starter and versatility to pitch in the back end of a rotation if a need arises. 

    Because Wood only pitched 61 innings last season with the Cubs, it will take time for him to rebuild his arm where it's to the point he can handle starting every fifth day. He could begin the year as a multiple-inning swingman as preparation for the role.

    The southpaw is the third Cub to bring championship experience to the Royals this offseason, joining outfielder Jorge Soler and starting pitcher Jason Hammel. Kansas City will look to rediscover those winning ways in 2017 after it missed the playoffs last year after two straight World Series appearances.

    The Royals finished a disappointing 24th in the league in staff ERA against left-handed batters last season, per ESPN.com, but Wood held left-handers to a mere .128 batting average in 2016, per ESPN.com. If he can replicate those numbers as a left-handed weapon, Kansas City will be much better prepared to compete in the American League Central.

    Where can I comment?

    Stay on your game

    Latest news, insights, and forecasts on your teams across leagues.

    Choose Teams
    Get it on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

    Real-time news for your teams right on your mobile device.

    Download
    Copyright © 2017 Bleacher Report, Inc. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved. BleacherReport.com is part of Bleacher Report – Turner Sports Network, part of the Turner Sports and Entertainment Network. Certain photos copyright © 2017 Getty Images. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of Getty Images is strictly prohibited. AdChoices 