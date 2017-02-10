WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Matches: Booking Decisions That Must Be Made at PPV

1 of 6

Credit: WWE.com

Stories have to matter more than steel at WWE Elimination Chamber 2017.

There will be no shortage of nasty collisions inside the metal structure that gives Sunday's SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view its name. Big spots and brutality will be the talk of the event, but for WWE to maximize Elimination Chamber, it needs to build on brewing narratives.

The surging aggression that has marked the Nikki Bella vs. Natalya tale needs to continue.

Dolph Ziggler must continue his knavery when he takes on two enemies in a Handicap match. The Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship needs to produce a logical, exciting bout for the WrestleMania 33 main event.

In many cases, it's not who wins or loses that matters at the PPV as much as what chapters WWE crafts for the stories of wrestlers like Natalya, Ziggler and John Cena.