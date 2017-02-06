Boxers Who Are 1 Win Away from Being Elite

1 of 7

Elsa/Getty Images

Every fighter I will be discussing here is ranked within his division's top 10. In a sense, then, they are all elite fighters.

But there are different kinds of elite. There is elite compared to the vast majority of professional fighters and then there is elite compared to other contenders.

Beyond that, there is pound-for-pound, box-office elite.

I see the potential for all six of these fighters to take big leaps in their careers during 2017. Some of them, at least, will be involved in major fights in the second half of the year or in 2018.