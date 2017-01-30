Inside the Window: Counting Down to Transfer Deadline

1 of 8

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

We are finally heading towards the transfer deadline, and for certain clubs that means one thing: It's time to panic.

No matter how much planning goes into the wheeling and dealing at football clubs across Europe, there are always those teams that are left behind.

This month in the Premier League, there seem to be three clubs in particular scrambling, so expect Crystal Palace, Hull City and West Ham to feature heavily in the speculation.

In our final instalment of Inside the Window, we'll also take a look at Tottenham's interest in signing Wilfried Zaha and provide an update on Chelsea's goalkeeper search. There is also news from the Championship for Wolves and Fulham.