Inside the Window: Counting Down to Transfer Deadline
We are finally heading towards the transfer deadline, and for certain clubs that means one thing: It's time to panic.
No matter how much planning goes into the wheeling and dealing at football clubs across Europe, there are always those teams that are left behind.
This month in the Premier League, there seem to be three clubs in particular scrambling, so expect Crystal Palace, Hull City and West Ham to feature heavily in the speculation.
In our final instalment of Inside the Window, we'll also take a look at Tottenham's interest in signing Wilfried Zaha and provide an update on Chelsea's goalkeeper search. There is also news from the Championship for Wolves and Fulham.
Palace Won't Let Zaha Join Spurs
It seems inevitable that Zaha will eventually end up at Tottenham.
Daniel Levy loves a bit of last-minute business, and the club's genuine interest in Zaha has led to late consideration over a bid this month.
It is understood there has been a temptation to make a £25 million offer to test whether Zaha's head is turned.
But Palace are not interested in this happening, so Spurs are probably going to have to wait until the summer.
Sources assure me the Palace board are well-prepared for any fight to keep one of their most influential players and will not let him leave midseason.
If there is any late action at Spurs, it could be due to interest in left-back Ryan Sessegnon, Fulham's 16-year-old sensation.
They would love to have him on board, but Fulham would need the guarantee of a loan back if anything was to be rushed through.
Yann M'Vila Wanted in London
Crystal Palace have been working on a deal for Yann M'Vila.
Late discussions have taken place over signing the Rubin Kazan defensive midfielder as Sam Allardyce attempts to improve his side's steel.
A host of centre-backs have also been considered, with former Juventus star Martin Caceres joining Chris Samba as one of the club's top targets.
Palace are likely to be one of the busiest clubs on deadline day, as outgoings are very probable.
Crystal Palace were previously reluctant to let Andros Townsend leave on loan but now look set to accept Newcastle's offer.
Townsend realises his game time is going to be limited under Sam Allardyce this season and is keen to find a club that suits his style of play.
Newcastle have been hoping Palace would see the value in letting him recapture top form with them this term, ensuring that he is worth more for the summer transfer window.
Chelsea Waiting on Celtic Keeper
Asmir Begovic has his bags packed, ready to join Bournemouth in a £10 million deal. But will he be allowed to leave Chelsea?
The Blues are pushing for Celtic goalkeeper Craig Gordon to make a £4 million move to Stamford Bridge, and the addition of a new shot-stopper is vital to Begovic's own future.
Chelsea will only sell him if they have a replacement sorted—and the decision over Gordon is going to need a quick turnaround.
It is proving a difficult deal to complete and could be a case of Gordon now putting pressure on Celtic to accept a Chelsea offer.
The signs are that Gordon does want the switch, but Chelsea are now looking into alternative options in case it falls through.
West Ham Move for Colombian
West Ham are attempting to seal a deal for Colombian full-back Santiago Arias while also looking to close out on Scott Hogan.
The sale of Dimitri Payet to Marseille means the Hammers will look to use the cash on two new signings.
Brentford forward Hogan has been on their shortlist all month, but signing Arias is an option that is now also being explored.
Arias, 25, currently plays for PSV Eindhoven and is also a Colombia international.
West Ham have also been in talks over letting Reece Oxford and Ashley Fletcher leave on loan.
Hull Chase Bournemouth Duo
Hull are trying to make four signings, with Bournemouth duo Max Gradel and Marc Wilson both targets.
The club's Premier League status seems in jeopardy after the sales of Robert Snodgrass and Jake Livermore, and since Andy Robertson is the subject of a £10 million bid from Burnley.
But sources have assured me the club are also lining up some new faces of their own: Gradel and Wilson are both being pursued.
Hull also want to sign a midfielder and enquiries have been made over Villarreal's Alfred N'Diaye. A striker could also arrive if everything goes to plan.
Wolves to Make £16 Million Statement
Wolves are going ahead with a £16 million deal to sign Helder Costa.
He is on loan at the Championship club from Benfica and produced a dazzling performance in the FA Cup win at Liverpool on Saturday.
There had been a consideration from representatives to wait and push for a Premier League club in the summer.
But Wolves are making such a serious statement with their offer that he is now going to stay on a permanent deal.
Tom Cairney Going Nowhere
Fulham will dig their heels in if any late offers arrive for Tom Cairney.
Newcastle and Sunderland have both shown interest in the midfielder this month, but officials at Craven Cottage are adamant they would not let him leave.
They already value the player at £20 million and feel he is central to any chance they have of making the play-offs this season.
The Cottagers also look set to drop their interest in Ross McCormack, who wants a move away from Aston Villa.
Slavisa Jokanovic remains hopeful he will manage to get two new faces on board, though—a striker and defender.
