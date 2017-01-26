Golden Boy Promotions' Lawsuit Against Al Haymon Dismissed by Federal Judge

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

U.S. District Judge John F. Walter dismissed a lawsuit by Golden Boy Promotions against Al Haymon in federal court Thursday.

"Plaintiffs have been unable to present any evidence of harm to competition," Walter said, per the Los Angeles Times' Lance Pugmire. "Instead, plaintiffs have merely presented evidence of harm to themselves."

ESPN.com's Dan Rafael provided a statement from Golden Boy Promotions: "We are obviously disappointed with the judge's ruling. However, our top priority at Golden Boy is putting on the best fights for the fans and promoting the best shows in the business. We will continue to focus our energies on working with anyone and everyone to make the best fights happen."

Golden Boy first brought the lawsuit in May 2015. The company was seeking $300 million from Haymon, according to Rafael.

Golden Boy alleged Haymon operated as both a promoter and manager to certain fighters, which would've run afoul of the Muhammad Ali Boxing Reform Act. The suit also accused Haymon of attempting to monopolize the sport by signing fighters to contracts in which they were precluded from aligning with other promoters.

Walter disagreed with Golden Boy's arguments. Rafael noted one point of contention the judge took with Golden Boy regarding Premier Boxing Champions, which Haymon has helped organize:

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum filed a similar antitrust lawsuit against Haymon and was seeking $100 million. The two parties settled the case for an undisclosed amount last May.

In January 2015, Golden Boy settled a lawsuit with former CEO Richard Schaefer, which resulted in a handful of fighters, including Danny Garcia and Adrien Broner, leaving Golden Boy Promotions to work under Haymon.