Seth Rollins vs. Triple H's Best Booking Options at WWE Royal Rumble 2017

Seth Rollins credit: wwe.com

Seth Rollins and Triple H are going to war.

When that war will happen is a bit unknown, but shots were fired by The Game on the January 23 edition of Monday Night Raw. Rollins was in the ring against Sami Zayn, with a Royal Rumble spot on the line. That spot belonged to Rollins, but Stephanie McMahon put his Rumble entry at risk.

In the end, it was obvious that once again The Authority had stacked the deck in its favor.

Rollins has been a target for quite some time, as Stephanie has shown obvious favoritism toward any heel he faces. Fans expected that of course, but what they didn't expect was the prolonged absence of Triple H from Raw.

Rollins kept calling him out, but he was never around.

However, that's likely going to change on January 29. WrestleMania 33 is less than four months away, and the time is right to get the feud going between Hunter and Rollins. If Mania is the night they face off, then the building process must begin.

The WWE has options at the Royal Rumble, and fans are surely anxious to see how it all unfolds.

The Screwjob

Rollins' past with Roman Reigns is well-known to WWE fans.

The two men came into the company together and, alongside Dean Ambrose, took over as The Shield. The Shield was the most dominant faction in WWE history, and three main event stars were created as a result.

The Shield's successes will likely never be repeated, though its demise will.

The age-old story of greed and power was at the root of The Shield's downfall, and Rollins was the Judas of the group. He destroyed The Shield from the inside out and forever impacted his former brothers in the process.

But since Rollins turned babyface, a truce has evidently been reached with Reigns. The two men are friends once again, and though it seemed impossible, Rollins and Reigns are one assist away from a Shield reunion.

So maybe the best course of action for Rollins is to help Reigns at the Royal Rumble.

Chris Jericho will be suspended high above the ring during Reigns' match with Owens, but that may not be enough for The Big Dog to get the win. If Rollins were to interfere in the match or just walk out on the ramp as a distraction, then Owens could get pinned and lose the Universal Championship.

What better way to screw The Authority than to take away the richest prize on Raw?

It would be poetic justice for Rollins, who was betrayed so KO could become Universal champion. By costing Owens the title, Rollins would be spitting in the face of Triple H. It may not be the explosion that fans are hoping for, but it would be a major step in the right direction.

The Brawl

The obvious way to handle the heat between The Architect and The Game is to finally book the match in the ring.

Fans want to see it happen, and they've wanted it for a long time. The history with Rollins and Hunter is there, and it dates back to the moment when The Shield imploded. Triple H served up the top guy spot, and Rollins readily accepted.

Rollins had the full support of the boss, and he became a megastar because of it.

Rollins was everything Randy Orton wasn't: he was gullible, subservient and selfless. He put the needs of The Authority above his own, and he had full-time protection for his championship, as well as his spot.

It was an ideal partnership, and it worked on every level.

But when Hunter decided to back Kevin Owens and leave Rollins behind, everything changed. Rollins sought revenge, but he could not get it. Triple H's refusal to answer the challenge left fans confused and perhaps even frustrated.

Of course, the hesitation likely had everything to do with the build for WrestleMania.

So while a match is what the fans want, they could instead get a brawl at the Royal Rumble. A massive pull-apart between Rollins and Hunter that involved the locker room, referees and other WWE officials would be the best move.

Fans would get a taste of what's to come, and the WWE would bring its first glimpse of a WrestleMania 33 main event to the masses.

The Beatdown

If the WWE wants to stoke the fires of hate between Rollins and Triple H, there's only one way to do it.

When The Game decides to annihilate a guy, nothing can stop him. He's done it so many times in the past, and there's perhaps no better time to do it than now. By answering Rollins' challenge with a sledgehammer, Hunter would guarantee more heat than anyone can imagine.

Rollins would become more popular than he already is, and the stage would be set for their eventual match.

It wouldn't be pretty, and it would take time, but it would get the job done. Watching The Game pace around a fallen Rollins would be enough to get both men over, and the scene would surely be replayed for weeks to come on WWE programming.

As Rollins sat back and licked his wounds, fans would anticipate his return.

That return could come when it's least expected. Triple H could be in the middle of a press conference, on the way to his limousine or maybe even in the gym. One way or another, Rollins would find him and would deliver a measure of revenge on The King of Kings.

If anyone can match the brutality that Hunter possesses, it's Rollins.

Rollins would destroy just as he was destroyed, and he would leave no doubt that WrestleMania 33 would be one of the most personal confrontations in recent memory. Rollins knows how to build a match, and if the right steps are taken at the Royal Rumble, that match would become even more important than it already is.

The fans are ready. The same will eventually be said of Rollins and Triple H.

Tom Clark can regularly be seen on Bleacher Report. His podcast, Tom Clark's Main Event, is available on iTunes, Google Play, Amazon Android, Windows Phone and online here