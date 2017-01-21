Al Harrington, Ricky Davis to Play in BIG3 League: Latest Details, Reaction

Brian Babineau/Getty Images

The BIG3 basketball league added two more former NBA players to its growing roster Saturday, as Al Harrington and Ricky Davis have reportedly committed to play.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical initially reported the news.

The three-on-three league, which rapper Ice Cube founded, is set to begin play in June.

Per an official press release from BIG3, former NBA stars Allen Iverson, Chauncey Billups, Gary Payton and George Gervin are among those who have already agreed to take part.

The Indiana Pacers selected the 36-year-old Harrington in the first round of the 1998 NBA draft, and he went on to have a 16-year NBA career.

He averaged 13.5 points and 5.6 rebounds per game with the Pacers, Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, New York Knicks, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards. The 6'9" forward last played during the 2013-14 campaign.

The 37-year-old Davis was a 1998 first-round pick by the Charlotte Hornets. He spent 12 years in the NBA with the Hornets, Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers.

He put up 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists per contest and hasn't appeared in an NBA game since 2009-10.

Although neither Harrington nor Davis was ever able to reach an All-Star level, they enjoyed lengthy careers and add more name recognition to a league that is generating a great deal of buzz.

