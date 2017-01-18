Allonzo Trier Reportedly Tested Positive for PEDs: Latest Comments, Reaction

The Arizona Wildcats have not detailed why Allonzo Trier has yet to play this season, but on Wednesday, Jeff Goodman of ESPN.com cited multiple sources who said it's because the guard tested positive for a performance-enhancing drug during the preseason.

Rob Dauster of College Basketball Talk confirmed the report through sources.

Goodman noted Trier failed a random NCAA drug test in September and the school was made aware of it in October.

Trier appealed the ensuing suspension and won, "but the NCAA prohibited him from playing until the drug was completely out of his system," per Goodman. While the level of the drug has decreased, Goodman wrote it was still present in the most recent test within the last couple of weeks.

This comes after Wildcats head coach Sean Miller discussed the situation Monday on the College Hoops Podcast (h/t Bruce Pascoe of the Arizona Daily Star).

"Allonzo's situation is kind of a once-in-a-lifetime situation," Miller said. "I can't even say that I'm optimistic. I'm just kind of neutral. It's a very, very unique situation. We have our fingers crossed that at some point maybe he gets the green light, but at this point, I can't say when or even if it's going to happen."

Trier's absence hasn't slowed the Wildcats this season. They are 16-2 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12. They lead the early conference standings and check in at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25.

They have wins over Michigan State, Missouri and Texas A&M to go along with those conference victories, and single-digit losses to Butler and Gonzaga won't hurt their resume much come Selection Sunday.

Still, Trier averaged 14.8 points per game in 2015-16 behind 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range. He would give Arizona more offensive firepower and provide additional depth for a team that Goodman said has been "decimated by injuries."

Ray Smith suffered a torn ACL in the preseason, Talbott Denny is out for the season with a knee injury, and Parker Jackson-Cartwright missed six games with an ankle issue.

Arizona is a Pac-12 title contender with or without Trier, but his presence down the stretch run would make the Wildcats a legitimate Final Four threat given their current position.