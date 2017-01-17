Oregon Suspends Strength and Conditioning Coach After 3 Players Hospitalized

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

The University of Oregon football program suspended strength and conditioning coach Irele Oderinde without pay for one month after three players were hospitalized while participating in offseason workouts, Jen Beyrle of The Oregonian reported on Tuesday.

Oregon's new head coach, Willie Taggart, also released a statement, via John Canzano of KGW News:

UPDATE: Oregon suspends strength and conditioning coach one month without pay. pic.twitter.com/iWj56oGUVr — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) January 18, 2017

More to follow.