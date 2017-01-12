Auburn OC Search: Latest News, Rumors and Speculation on Position

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Auburn and head coach Gus Malzahn are searching for a new offensive coordinator after Rhett Lashlee departed from the school Wednesday to head UConn's offense, per a school announcement (via Tom Green of AL.com).

Art Briles Won't Be Considered for Job

Thursday, Jan 12

According to Brett McMurphy of ESPN, former Baylor head coach Art Briles is not in the running to take over as the team's offensive coordinator. That isn't a huge surprise given the controversy that still follows the head coach following the scandal at Baylor under his watch.

McMurphy also noted that the job is "wide open and [the new offensive coordinator] will run the offense," per a source.

Auburn will likely cast a wide net to fill the position. James orth Carolina State offensive coordinator Eliah Drinkwitz, Auburn offensive line coach Herb Hand, former Oregon head coach Mark Helfrich, Arizona State offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey, Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott and Cal offensive coordinator Jake Spavital.

Bruce Feldman of Fox Sports also thought Lindsey was a candidate of interest:

One of the guys to keep an eye on as possible successor to Rhett Lashlee as #Auburn OC: #ASU OC Chip Lindsey who worked for Gus before. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 12, 2017

Most of the names listed above have connections to either Auburn or Malzahn, in particular, as Crepea noted. Drinkwitz was his running backs coach at Arkansas State in 2012. Scott "has spent time with Auburn's staff over the years," while Spavital worked with Malzahn at Tulsa back in 2008.

And Helfrich would be a splashy hire. While his defenses struggled during his tenure as the program's head coach, Oregon was 15th in yards per game (492) in 2016 and 27th in points per contest (35.4) this past season.

Auburn, meanwhile, finished 43rd in yards per game (441) and 49th in points per contest (31.2) in 2016. Helfrich, who also served as Chip Kelly's offensive coordinator at Auburn, would certainly be an upgrade at the position.

