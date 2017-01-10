Dakar Rally 2017: Results, Reaction and Updated Route Schedule After Tuesday

Joan Barreda won his second stage of the 2017 Dakar Rally on Tuesday, becoming the first man to win more than one motorbike stage during this year's edition.

Sebastien Loeb hit back at team-mate Stephane Peterhansel, who took Monday's stage, by putting together a dominant outing on his way to a third stage win and the lead in the car standings.

Here's a look at Tuesday's results from every group:

🏁 STAGE 8 - TRUCKS 🏁

1- Van Den Brink 🇳🇱

2- @coyotevillagra 🇦🇷 (0'17")

3- Nikolaev 🇷🇺 (0'42")



So fast, Brink and you'll miss it. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/vFsoNEr8MX — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 10, 2017

As Dakar's official Twitter account shared, the dreadful weather conditions of the past few days meant Tuesday's stage became the latest to suffer a few changes:

Stage 8 modification / Modificaciones en la etapa 8. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/pI1M4rvsqF — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 10, 2017

With just four stages left, competitors are quickly running out of room to make up time―see below for details. For full route information, visit Dakar's official website:

Updated Schedule Stage Date Bike/Quad Distance (KM) Car/UTV Distance (KM) Truck Distance (KM) 9 Wednesday, Jan. 11 977 977 977 10 Thursday, Jan. 12 751 751 751 11 Friday, Jan. 13 759 759 759 12 Saturday, Jan. 14 786 786 786 Dakar.com

Sam Sunderland entered the day with a healthy lead in the motorbike category, but he and his colleagues were powerless to stop Barreda from grabbing his second stage win. The Spaniard led from start to finish, making up almost four minutes on Sunderland.

With the queen stage on the horizon and four days of racing left, Barreda needed to grab some momentum, and he delivered on Tuesday. His rival said Tuesday was a big day for the race:

BIKES 🏍 - @Sundersam acknowledges the importance of bad days. / Sam Sunderland reconoce la importancia de los días malos. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/iPAcLbb5Td — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 10, 2017

Sunderland still has a massive lead, however, and the rest of the field has to hope for major mechanical issues during the queen stage, or the British racer will cruise to the win.

Peugeot continued their run of dominance in the cars division, as Loeb grabbed his third win of this year's Dakar race and the lead in the standings. The Frenchman led for most of the day, and Peterhansel had to rally to reduce the deficit in the final sector.

Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Loeb now leads his team-mate by 98 seconds heading into the queen stage. Peugeot take up the first three spots in the general classification, with Mikko Hirvonen and his Mini lagging more than 53 minutes behind the leader.

Sergey Karyakin finished almost six minutes behind stage leader Ignacio Casale, and with Axel Dutrie right on the Russian's heels, the quad category could be in for a major shake-up on Wednesday.