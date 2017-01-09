Dakar Rally 2017: Results, Reaction and Updated Route Schedule After Monday

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

French veteran Stephane Peterhansel won the seventh stage in the car category of the 2017 Dakar Rally to extend his lead at the head of the general classification on Monday.

Following two days of inaction—one caused by Saturday's cancellation of the sixth stage due to bad weather—Peterhansel claimed a second stage win of this year's race over the reduced 161-kilometre route from La Paz to Uyuni, Bolivia.

The defending champion's lead at the top of the standings is now at one minute, 57 seconds over compatriot and Peugeot team-mate Sebastien Loeb, whom he edged out in the stage by 48 seconds, per the Dakar Rally:

In the bike category, the Unites States' Ricky Brabec became the sixth different stage winner of the 2017 race as he beat out Portugal's Paulo Goncalves and Great Britain's Sam Sunderland:

KTM's Sunderland now holds a lead of more than 17 minutes at the top of the general classification, per Dakar.com.

There are now just five stages remaining in the 2017 race—see below for details and, for full route information, visit the competition's official website:

Dakar Rally 2017: Remaining Schedule Stage Date Bike/Quad Distance (KM) Car/UTV Distance (KM) Truck Distance (KM) 8 Tuesday, Jan. 10 892 892 892 9 Wednesday, Jan. 11 977 977 977 10 Thursday, Jan. 12 751 751 751 11 Friday, Jan. 13 759 759 759 12 Saturday, Jan. 14 786 786 786 Dakar.com

Bad weather has dogged the Dakar Rally in Bolivia this year, and it played a part again in Monday's action as the route was shortened significantly from 320 km to 161 km due to further downpours:

The race's Twitter feed explained the situation:

ICYMI: There's a new course for Stage 7. / En caso de que usted lo perdiera, hay un nuevo recorrido para la etapa 7. #Dakar2017 pic.twitter.com/SOjsvp9Tbx — DAKAR RALLY (@dakar) January 9, 2017

Peterhansel was on track early on for the stage win and led Loeb by more than a minute at the halfway point on Monday.

However, Loeb, 42, did well to cut the gap down by the chequered flag.

Toyota's Nani Roma in third and Peugeot's Cyril Despres in fourth are over 10 minutes off the lead after the stage-seven action, but they will hope to make a dent in the lead during Tuesday's run to Salta, Argentina.