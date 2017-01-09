FA Cup Draw 2017 Schedule: 4th-Round Fixtures and Dates Released

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Defending champions Manchester United have been drawn at home against 2013 winners Wigan Athletic for the fourth round of the 2016-17 FA Cup.

Monday's draw also saw 2015 and 2014 winners Arsenal paired up against either Norwich City or Southampton, while current Premier League leaders Chelsea will host Championship side Brentford.

Manchester City will play either Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace, Tottenham Hotspur will host Wycombe Wanderers, and Liverpool will face a clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers if they can beat League Two side Plymouth Argyle in their third-round replay.

Here is the full list of fourth-round fixtures following the draw:

FA Cup 2016-17: Fourth-Round Fixtures Home vs. Away Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wycombe Wanderers Derby County vs. Leicester City Oxford United vs. Birmingham City or Newcastle United Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon vs. Cambridge United or Leeds United Liverpool or Plymouth Argyle vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers Norwich City or Southampton vs. Arsenal Ipswich Town or Lincoln City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion Chelsea vs. Brentford Manchester United vs. Wigan Athletic Millwall vs. Watford Rochdale vs. Huddersfield Town Sunderland or Burnley vs. Bristol City or Fleetwood Town Blackburn Rovers vs. Blackpool or Barnsley Fulham vs. Hull City Middlesbrough vs. Accrington Stanley Bolton Wanderers or Crystal Palace vs. Manchester City BBC Sport

Fixtures will be played across the weekend of Jan. 28 and 29.

The lowest-ranked side left in the draw are fifth-tier Sutton United, and they will take on Cambridge United or Leeds United in the second round should they beat AFC Wimbledon in their third-round replay.

Fellow National League side Lincoln City could also be playing in the fourth round against Brighton and Hove Albion if they can beat Championship side Ipswich Town in their replay.

Jose Mourinho's United side cruised to victory in their third-round match at Old Trafford on Saturday as they beat Reading 4-0.

They will be expected to have a similarly comfortable time against Wigan given the history between the two sides, per Opta:



0 - Wigan Athletic have played Manchester United away on eight previous occasions, losing each game with an aggregate score of 1-28. Uh-Oh. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 9, 2017

Chelsea and City were also convincing winners in the third round, beating Peterborough United and West Ham United 4-1 and 5-0, respectively, while Spurs took their time to break down Aston Villa but eventually won 2-0.

Arsenal, the joint-most successful club in the tournament's history having won it 12 times, had a tougher time of things against Preston North End and needed a late Olivier Giroud goal to confirm their spot in the fourth round.

Arsene Wenger will be hoping his side make it easier for themselves against Norwich or Saints as he continues his campaign for an unprecedented seventh FA Cup win as a manager.