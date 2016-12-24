Arsenal Transfer News: Latest Rumours on Jordan Pickford and Jorginho

Arsenal are reportedly considering a January move for Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford due to doubts over the form of their current stopper, Petr Cech.

According to James Olley of the Evening Standard, contact has already been made between the two clubs about a potential deal that wpuld see the 22-year-old move back to the Stadium of Light on loan for the rest of the season. Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Everton are also said to be in for Pickford.

Per the report, while Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger recently praised the form of Cech, he’s not been at his best lately, with many suggesting he could have done better with Raheem Sterling’s winning goal in the 2-1 loss to City on Sunday.

James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images Arsenal are reportedly on the hunt for Cech's successor.

Pickford is said to have been targeted with the long term in mind, and Sunderland “are increasingly resigned to losing” their prospect, according to Olley. Manager David Moyes has already revealed the Black Cats don’t have funds to spend midseason.

It’d be a fascinating purchase for the Gunners, who will be aware of how important it is to eventually replace a ‘keeper as dependable as Cech. Per Sky Sports Statto, Pickford has showed signs he could potentially do that job in the long term:

.@Carra23's PL Team of the Season includes @SunderlandAFC's Jordan Pickford. Here's how his save percentage ranks with other keepers pic.twitter.com/ZbKl6SItuT — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) December 19, 2016

The youngster has been a bright spot in an otherwise glum season for Sunderland, who sit in 18th place in the Premier League table.

In terms of shot-stopping he’s been outstanding in 2016-17. Pickford may not be the biggest in stature, but he’s showcased remarkable reactions and a tremendous spring to keep Sunderland in games at times this term; his stunning stop against Leicester City to preserve a win earlier this month was a particular highlight.

Arsenal will surely appeal to the player, although it’s vital that at this point in his career he continues to get regular minutes. While loaning Pickord back to the Black Cats would assist in that sense, beyond this term it’s debatable whether he’s quite ready to take over from Cech.

Paris Saint-Germain Join Jorginho Race

CARLO HERMANN/Getty Images

According to France Football (h/t TalkSport), Paris Saint-Germain are set to rival Arsenal for Napoli playmaker Jorginho.

PSG’s sporting director Patrick Kluivert is said to be an admirer of the player, with the club ready to strengthen their squad in the January window. The Gunners are also credited with an interest in the Italy star, as are Real Madrid.

The 25-year-old has enjoyed a decent campaign with the Partenopei, making 11 league starts and distributing with effectiveness and elegance at the base of the team’s midfield. Here’s a look at what he’s capable of:

While he’s done well when in the side, Jorginho has fierce competition in the Napoli midfield. Marek Hamsik and Allan are fine players in their own right, while summer signings Piotr Zielinski and Amadou Diawara are also fighting for minutes.

David Amoyal of ESPN FC thinks the combination of Allan, Hamsik and Jorginho is the best manager Maurizio Sarri can call on:

@BHannerup even just starters for me, I think Allan/Jorginho/Hamsik are perfect together and Callejon helps them more than Roma's wingers — David Amoyal (@DavidAmoyal) December 12, 2016

Jorginho could fit in well with the Gunners and would be a potential deputy for Santi Cazorla. Like the Spain international he sits deep in the middle of the park and looks to dictate matches with his tremendous passing range.

But given he has a contract until 2020, is an important member of the Napoli midfield and is part of a team pushing for domestic and European titles, it’s difficult to see the Serie A side willing to sell to Arsenal or either of the two sides aforementioned.