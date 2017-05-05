Tavon Austin to Miss OTAs After Surgery on Wrist Injury

Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Tavon Austin underwent surgery on his left wrist Thursday and is expected to miss the rest of the team's offseason activities.

On Friday, Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.com reported details of the procedure and noted the wideout should be healthy in time for training camp.

It's a stretch to say Austin was set up to fail when the Rams selected him in the first round of the 2013 draft, but a Jeff Fisher-coached team was probably the worst landing spot for the dynamic playmaker.

Fisher was largely unable to get the most out of Austin. When the Rams signed the 26-year-old to a four-year, $42 million deal before the 2016 season, it looked like his role in the offense would grow. Instead, little has changed.

In 15 games, Austin caught 58 passes for 509 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 159 yards on 28 carries.

Granted, all of the blame for Austin's disappointing numbers can't fall in Fisher's lap. Case Keenum isn't a starting-caliber quarterback, and Jared Goff went through major growing pains in his rookie year. That, in turn, adversely affected Austin and his fellow wideouts.

Perhaps the offense's fortunes will begin to change under new head coach Sean McVay in 2017. The addition of Robert Woods, a free-agent signing from the Buffalo Bills, should also help Austin fill a role more fitting for his big-play skill set.