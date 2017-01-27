Julian Brandt: A Perfect Fit for Klopp's Liverpool and a Prize Worth Waiting For

TF-Images/Getty Images

Sam Tighe World Football Tactics Lead Writer

In January 2016, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp ignored the urge to spend big in his first transfer window at the club, instead carefully putting the building blocks in place for a successful 2016-17.

Rather than drop tens of millions on new players, he acquired Marko Grujic for £5 million and sent him back on loan to Serbia, then secured Joel Matip on a pre-contract ahead of a summer move.

It’s becoming increasingly clear that Klopp dislikes doing business at this time of year. Although not entirely in control of Borussia Dortmund’s transfer plans during his time at Signal Iduna Park, instead working in conjunction with sporting director Michael Zorc, he rarely made big moves during January there, either.

His second January in charge of the Reds has seen him bring no one in. Despite Philippe Coutinho and Matip suffering injuries, Sadio Mane jetting off to Gabon and nine fixtures on the schedule, Klopp has resisted dipping into the market.

But that doesn’t mean he’s taken his foot off the pedal, and just like last year, when he secured Matip six months in advance, it appears he’s moving his chess pieces with precision. The Liverpool Echo’s James Pearce recently reported that Klopp is a "big fan" of Julian Brandt and would have bought him in January were his club, Bayer Leverkusen, willing to sell. Instead, he’s targeting a summer deal.

That might change. Leon Bailey, a winger from Genk, has been left out of matchday squads with his future under the microscope. Both Leverkusen manager Roger Schmidt and CEO Michael Schade recently revealed the club's interest in the player to Rheinische Post and Kicker respectively (h/t Stephan Uersfeld of ESPN FC). Should that not materialise, Liverpool fans would have to wait for the summer to see Brandt sign.

KHALED DESOUKI/Getty Images

Given the Reds’ Premier League title challenge is probably done and dusted—the 10-point gap between them and the machine-like Chelsea seems insurmountable, barring the most absurd of circumstances—that might well be wise. The addition of Brandt wouldn't magically bridge the gap to the top. So as long as Klopp and Co. achieve a top-four finish, the deal can wait until the summer.

Though the Africa Cup of Nations won't rear its head next season, Liverpool still need to bolster their wide-forward corps. If Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation is here to stay—and he’s only deviated from it this season in the case of injury—then that position requires looking at. Coutinho and Mane are phenomenal, but when they’re missing, players are being forced out of position to cover.

Adam Lallana and Roberto Firmino have both had stellar seasons, but their performances dip markedly when pushed wide to cover absences. Lallana has made a central-midfield role his own, while Firmino is this team’s best No. 9. Had someone like Brandt been available in January, perhaps the Reds' form would not have dropped off quite so aggressively. That’s not just because he'd be another body—as players go, Brandt is the perfect fit for Klopp’s Liverpool.

Credit: Sky Sport

It’s arguable he plays his best football from the left, but he's fully capable of operating from the right or up front. For Leverkusen this season he's played all three positions, with his most recent showing against Hertha Berlin seeing him partnered up top with Javier Hernandez in a 4-4-2.

There needs to be an element of caution in assessing players who play in bespoke systems, as it can transpire that they're either not suited to others or the system they're in greatly inflates their strengths and stock. Schmidt’s high press does demand some rather unique things of his players; the performances can be a little boom-or-bust, and the team’s erratic Bundesliga results speak to that.

But where some star names, such as Chicharito and Hakan Calhanoglu, have seen their form vary greatly from week to week, Brandt’s produced a string of strong performances this year and has impressed in key Champions League games.

The list of wingers to have given Kyle Walker the runaround this season is short, such has been his phenomenal level of performance. In November, Brandt was the first one this term to get the better of him; Leroy Sane of Manchester City recently did the same and lengthened that list from one to two.

Credit: Sky Sport

The problems he presents to defences are twofold. In possession, he can go wide or cut in, utilising his long legs to embark on weaving dribbles to spark attacks and create chances; out of possession, he pushes and presses, executing his role in Schmidt’s system superbly, forcing errors and mistakes out of opponents on the ball.

His gait is odd to the eye but brutally effective. One of the reasons he’s so good at beating players one-on-one is his first touch almost always moves the ball into space; he controls the ball and starts his dribble with the same touch. Playing on the half-turn is key to breaking down defences, and Brandt does this, slipping into space consistently.

Credit: Sky Sport

From 13 Bundesliga starts this season, he’s managed three times more assists (six) than goals (two), and the tallies are indicative of his style. He prefers to look for the pass rather than shoot, and he’ll lay it off to another player if it enhances the chances of a goal being scored.

In keeping with Schmidt’s ideas, Brandt has shown a willingness to keep the ball on the floor. Rather than cross from a wide position, he’ll look to feed a cute ball into a dangerous area or play in an overlapping full-back instead. Wendell and Benjamin Henrichs are high-energy full-backs and link well with their wingers, with Brandt and the former a notably formidable combination.

While Klopp would be unlikely to field Brandt up front because of the presence of Firmino, Divock Origi and Daniel Sturridge, his performances as the drifting striker in Leverkusen’s 4-4-2 suggest he can offer what Klopp would ask for in that role if required.

Playing off Hernandez against Hertha Berlin on Sunday, he dropped in and linked play superbly, allowing quick counters into space with deft touches and his good use of the ball.

He's a star of the future and worth the wait.

Facebook.com/SamTigheBR

All statistics from WhoScored.com