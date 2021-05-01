NFL Draft 2021: Day 3 Grades for Every Pick

1 of 4

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

106. Jaguars

Jay Tufele, DT, USC

Strengths: Short-area explosion, consistently works to reestablish line of scrimmage, agile and easy move

Weaknesses: Balance, reaction to keys, opted out of last season

USC defensive tackle Jay Tufele decided to opt out in 2020.

"It was more things that happened that were out of my control in terms of my family—COVID really affected my whole family and my sister especially," Tufele told reporters after USC's pro day. "She ended up being in the ER basically on her bed, and everyone around me I was able to speak to them and they really were counseling me the right way in terms of having this opportunity and also just believing in myself and knowing what I'm able to do."

On the field, Tufele earned first- and second-team All-Pac-12 honors in back-to-back seasons. The 3-technique exploded up the field with 10 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks during his two seasons in the lineup.

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer wants his team’s identity to revolve around the defensive line.

“I always believe you build your team around the defensive line, and then you move backwards—so that’s what we’re going to do. ... There is one commonality of great teams: They have great defensive lines,” Meyer told reporters. “You can’t avoid that. There are ways to hide other things, but you have to have a strong defensive line. We’re committed to do that here.”

Tufele joins Roy Robertson-Harris and Taven Bryan to strengthen Jacksonville’s defensive interior.

Grade: B

107. Jets

Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina

Strengths: Best vision in the class, cuts on a dime, ball security

Weaknesses: Lacks top gear, does not accelerate through contact, marginal size without ever handling full-time load

Running the football is sometimes more about feel than natural ability. Elite runners also have the vision, patience and decisiveness to exploit holes that close much faster at the NFL level.

North Carolina's Michael Carter isn't on the same spectrum as Derrick Henry or Nick Chubb. He's much closer to last year's only first-round running back, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, in size and the way he runs. Carter is almost 5'8" and 201 pounds. His change-of-direction ability while setting up defenders at the second level can be absurd.

While the Tar Heels also had Javonte Williams in the backfield, Carter led the team the last two seasons with 344 carries and 2,248 yards. In fact, he led the ACC with 1,245 rushing yards in 2020.

Williams runs hard for a back his size, and his vision and cutback ability will help create chunk plays, but he's not a typical home run threat for a smaller back.

Still, the New York Jets may have just landed by the best running back in the class with the 107th overall pick. Carter can immediately enter the lineup as the Jets’ starter, even over Tevin Coleman. His vision and decisive cutting ability will allow him to bend runs back and create chunk plays in the team’s incoming zone-stretch scheme



Grade: A

108. FALCONS



Darren Hall, CB, San Diego State



The secondary overhaul continues for the Atlanta Falcons. In the second round, the team chose Richie Grant, who immediately becomes a physical tone-setter for the entire group.



Darren Hall will have an opportunity to compete with Kendall Sheffield, Isaiah Oliver and Fabian Moreau to play opposite last year’s first-round pick, A.J. Terrell.



Grade: C

109. TITANS (F/HOU, CAR)



Desmond Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville



The Tennessee Titans lost Corey Davis in free agency. Someone will have to replace his 92 targets and 984 receiving yards.



Josh Reynolds’ acquisition helps, but he’s not the entire solution.



Desmond Fitzpatrick, 6'2", adds another big body to work outside the numbers and down the field.



Grade: C





110. BROWNS (F/PHI)



111. BENGALS



112. LIONS



113. BROWNS (F/CAR)



114. FALCONS (F/DEN)



115. COWBOYS



116. GIANTS



117. RAMS (F/SF)



118. CHARGERS



119. VIKINGS



120. PATRIOTS



121. RAMS (F/SF, LV)



122. BENGALS (F/NE, HOU, ARI)



123. EAGLES (F/MIA)



124. FOOTBALL TEAM



125. VIKINGS (F/CHI)



126. TITANS



127. COLTS



128. STEELERS



129. SEAHAWKS



130. JAGUARS (F/LAR)



131. RAVENS



132. BROWNS



133. SAINTS



134. VIKINGS (F/BUF)



135. TITANS (F/GB)



136. RAVENS (F/KC)



137. BUCCANEERS



138. COWBOYS*



139. BENGALS (F/NE)*



140. STEELERS*



141. RAMS*



142. PACKERS*



143. JETS (F/MIN)*



144. CHIEFS*



*Compensatory Pick