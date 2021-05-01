Deonte Brown NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Carolina Panthers OL

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/4"

WEIGHT: 344

POSITIVES

—Massive build with some extra weight around his midsection. He's built like a house with footwork, mobility, balance and movement skills of a player 20 pounds lighter

—Excellent play strength and square power to unlock his hips, snap defenders' heads back and create movement at the point of attack

—Will consistently knock over the shade on ACE blocks, hit with the same-foot-same-shoulder on DEUCE blocks, and hit, lift and drive with aligned elbows and hips on base blocks, which allows him to create leverage

—Used extensively as a puller to both sides to kick out the end man on the line of scrimmage, wrap around the edge up to the second level and pass protect

—Shows temperance and control on the move rather than always looking for the kill shot

—Impressive technique to latch, work his hips around and scoop the shade on the backside of outside zone

—Rare girth and stopping power to swallow rushers with a double under technique and anchor to set a firm pocket

—Quick to process simple twists and line games that unfold right away

—Physical and rugged playing style with consistent effort regardless of game situation or opponent

—Experience in a pro-style, multiple blocking scheme (power, counter and zone concepts)

NEGATIVES

—Tends to drift and overset when on an island in pass protection, leaving him vulnerable to rushers with refined inside counters. Needs to slow himself down, settle his feet and show better patience with his hands.

—Late to recognize slow developing blitzes and late loopers

—Struggles to cut off linebackers fast-flowing over the top from the backside of outside zone because of marginal straight-line speed

2020 STATISTICS

—12 starts at left guard

—Played 757 snaps and missed only two assignments while committing four penalties

—Allowed half of a sack, one pressure and five quarterback hurries

—First-team All-SEC from the coaches and second-team All-SEC from the AP

NOTES

—Earned the nickname "Cornbread" during his freshman season

—47 appearances and 25 starts (13 at right guard, 12 at left guard)

—Consensus top-10 offensive guard in the nation coming out of high school

—Showed up to the Senior Bowl at 364 pounds (14 pounds over his playing weight) and looked sluggish in practice, so weight concerns need to be vetted and answered

OVERALL

Brown carries his massive 350-pound build extremely well, showing quiet, smooth footwork with impressive balance and mobility to maintain a strong base through contact and on the move as a puller. He plays with low pad level, explosive hips and dominating control at the point of attack to displace and steer all levels of competition.

Brown needs to shore up his landmarks and set points in pass protection to not overset and show better patience with his hands and eyes to pick up late-developing blitzes, but he has the feet, balance, play strength and competitive toughness to start in a gap-centered scheme (Ex: Raiders, Steelers, Patriots, Ravens).

GRADE: 7.6/10 (3rd round)

OVERALL RANK: 83/300

POSITION RANK: IOL11

PRO COMPARISON: Gabe Jackson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

