    Tay Gowan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Arizona Cardinals CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Central Florida defensive back Tay Gowan (23) covers Stanford wide receiver Michael Wilson (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0 7/8"

    WEIGHT: 186 lbs

         

    POSITIVES

    —Shows good speed in route to run with receivers.

    —Has solid man coverage skills. Able to get in and out of breaks.

    —Plays with vision, awareness, and anticipation in the zone.

    —Does a good job coming up to support the run.

            

    NEGATIVES

    —Below average overall functional strength. Will have to continue to develop.

    —Has some hip tightness and rigid movements.

    —Not as physical against the run game as you would like.

    —Experience. Only has one season of film on FBS level.

           

    2019 STATISTICS

    31 tackles, 2 INT, 8 PBU,1 FR

          

    NOTES

    2017 Miami (OH)

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    2018: Butler Community College

    2019: UCF

    2020: Opted out season

            

    OVERALL

    Gowan is a lean, long athlete at the outside corner position. He has been a bit of a journeyman throughout his college career, going from Miami of Ohio to Butler Community College (JUCO), to Central Florida. He lacks overall strength, which could be because of him transferring to multiple schools and not being under one strength program. He is a man-coverage corner who has shown some ability to play zone. He has great press skills where he is able to cut receivers' routes off at the line of scrimmage, and he plays with a burst and shows to have the top-end speed to run.

    The lack of strength shows up when he gets bumped off at the top of routes, and his slightness also becomes clear in run support and block destruction. There are times Gowan often loses a step in coverage and lacks the recovery speed needed to get back into position. In all, there are only 12 games from the 2019 season in which to evaluate Gowan. He flashes ball skills and good play in press; but will need a few seasons to develop.

             

    GRADE: 6.9/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 5)

    OVERALL RANK181/300

    POSITION RANKCB23

    PRO COMPARISON: Byron Maxwell

            

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Victor Dimukeje Scouting Report

      Victor Dimukeje Scouting Report
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Victor Dimukeje Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Marco Wilson Scouting Report

      Marco Wilson Scouting Report
      Arizona Cardinals logo
      Arizona Cardinals

      Marco Wilson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report