    Grant Stuard NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Tampa Bay Buccaneers LB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    American Team linebacker Grant Stuard of Houston (0) during the second half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'11 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 230


    POSITIVES

    —Very fast and athletic for a stack linebacker.

    —Has a very hot motor and is always around the football.

    —Special teams upside is through the roof with his intensity and athleticism.

    —Coverage skills are better than the average linebacker prospect.

    NEGATIVES

    —Very small as a sub-6'0" linebacker with 30" arms.

    —Is fairly new to playing linebacker, as he was a safety until the shortened 2020 season.

    —Did not work out at Houston pro day out due to a hernia issue.

    —Is going to be mismatched every time he has to take on a guard in the NFL.

    2020 STATISTICS

    61 TKL, 5 TFL, 1 SK, 1 FR, 1 TD

    NOTES

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    —Participated in the Junior Olympics as a relay runner.

    —Started as a safety in 2019 before moving to linebacker in 2020.

    —Two-time All-AAC defender at safety (2019) and linebacker (2020), who also played some running back.

    —2020 team captain.

    OVERALL

    Grant Stuard is a fast linebacker who has an athletic background that NFL teams will love: a former junior Olympian who started a full season as a defensive back in FBS college football. His effort is through the roof, which, coupled with his athleticism, will likely lead to him making a team due to what he can contribute on special teams.

    Until he develops more play strength, to the point where he can take on NFL offensive linemen in the inside run game, he will likely be limited to special teams and as a subpackage coverage linebacker. Still, one must question how much more he can put on his frame with his height and limbs being so short.

    Stuard is more of a "football player" than he is a linebacker, per se, but his rare athleticism at his size should lead to him getting at least a few shots in the league.

    GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

    OVERALL RANK: 275/300

    POSITION RANK: LB26

    PRO COMPARISON: Tanner Vallejo 

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

