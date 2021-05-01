Larry Borom NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears OL

Mark Humphrey/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4 7/8"

WEIGHT: 322 lbs

POSITIVES

—Hefty, dense build with a wide perimeter and plenty of mass throughout his midsection and limbs.

—Brisk, light feet out of his stance with prompt snap timing.

—Engulfs the bull rush and finds his anchor quickly to set a firm pocket.

—Can overwhelm and unseat defenders in the run game with above-average upper-body strength to lock out and steer them off the ball.

—Shows a good understanding of maintaining levels with his guard to handle line games effectively.

NEGATIVES

—Lacks the range needed to expand his set points and protect his edge at tackle against legit speed-rushers.

—Needs to clean up his fits when bumping over and overtaking on double-teams.

—Limited mover in space with marginal lateral quickness and change-of-direction ability at the second level.

—Erratic hand placement is often high on defenders' pads, allowing longer defenders to access his chest and create lift to disengage and steal leverage.

—Minimal effectiveness in a zone scheme aside from kickouts on the frontside.

—Noticeable tell in his stance, with his hips open if it's a pass or run right and closed off if it's a run left.

2020 STATISTICS

—Started eight of the team's 10 games at right tackle.

—Missed the Florida and South Carolina game with a lower leg injury suffered in the fourth quarter against Kentucky.

NOTES

—33 career game appearances with 19 starts; 16 at right tackle, two at left guard and one at left tackle.

—Former 3-star recruit out of Brother Rice High School in Michigan.

—Played basketball growing up until his freshman year of high school, when he realized his body type was better suited for football (6'4", 320 pounds at the time).

OVERALL

Borom is a two-year starter at right tackle who has experience filling in at both left tackle and guard, and he just turned 22 in March. He has a thick, big-boned build with snap out of his stance in pass protection to get to his spot, above-average upper-body strength and a stout anchor that allowed him to set a firm pocket and create easy movement in the run game on tightly aligned defenders that he could get his hands on right away.

Borom is a limited mover in space at the second level with marginal change-of-direction ability to locate moving targets and has below-average range to expand his set points against Wide 9 speed-rushers attacking the corner, necessitating a move inside as a pro. Borom has the power and anchor in tight quarters to provide some competition and depth to a gap/power-based system.

GRADE: 6.6/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 231/300

POSITION RANK: IOL27

PRO COMPARISON: Jamon Brown

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

