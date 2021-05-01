    Thomas Graham Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Oregon cornerback Thomas Graham Jr. (4) pulls away from Oregon State wide receiver Timmy Hernandez (18) on an interception return for a touchdown during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Corvallis, Ore., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. Oregon won 55-15. (AP Photo/Timothy J. Gonzalez)
    Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     5'10 3/8"

    WEIGHT: 192 lbs

           

    POSITIVES

    —Has controlled pedal with smooth hip swivel.

    —Quick feet to get in and out of breaks.

    —Attacks the ball in the air.

    —Calm with the ball in the air and back to it. Plays through hands very well.

    —Toughness to play in the box and at the line of scrimmage, with the ability to play "through the trash."

             

    NEGATIVES

    —Can get beat off the line of scrimmage often when in press.

    —Lacks the long speed to recover.

    —Poor eye discipline in the run and pass game.

    —Shows to have below-average instincts.

    —Tackling is a question.

            

    2019 STATISTICS

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    14 Games: 64 tackles, 2 INT, 10 PBU, 1 FF

         

    NOTES

    Opted out 2020 season.

          

    OVERALL

    Thomas Graham Jr. is a mirror-man coverage cornerback. He has average size with fluid athleticism and good short-area quickness. After opting out of the 2020 season, Graham performed well at the Senior Bowl, showing movement skills and physicality. His speed was tested during one on ones, where he struggled to stay in phase deep.

    From the 2019 film, he flashed good and bad. From the bad, his lack of consistency in his technique and questionable instincts were top of the list. Hopefully teams are satisfied and confident from what they saw in 2019. He has shown the ability to play in the slot, with the toughness and overall awareness needed. He would likely move into a slot corner role for the best chance to succeed.

            

    GRADE: 7.1/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter—Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK154/300

    POSITION RANKCB19

    PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Peters

           

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Dazz Newsome Scouting Report

      Dazz Newsome Scouting Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Dazz Newsome Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Khalil Herbert Scouting Report

      Khalil Herbert Scouting Report
      Chicago Bears logo
      Chicago Bears

      Khalil Herbert Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report