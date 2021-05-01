Thomas Graham Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Chicago Bears CB

Timothy J. Gonzalez/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 3/8"

WEIGHT: 192 lbs

POSITIVES

—Has controlled pedal with smooth hip swivel.

—Quick feet to get in and out of breaks.

—Attacks the ball in the air.

—Calm with the ball in the air and back to it. Plays through hands very well.

—Toughness to play in the box and at the line of scrimmage, with the ability to play "through the trash."

NEGATIVES

—Can get beat off the line of scrimmage often when in press.

—Lacks the long speed to recover.

—Poor eye discipline in the run and pass game.

—Shows to have below-average instincts.

—Tackling is a question.





2019 STATISTICS

14 Games: 64 tackles, 2 INT, 10 PBU, 1 FF

NOTES

Opted out 2020 season.

OVERALL

Thomas Graham Jr. is a mirror-man coverage cornerback. He has average size with fluid athleticism and good short-area quickness. After opting out of the 2020 season, Graham performed well at the Senior Bowl, showing movement skills and physicality. His speed was tested during one on ones, where he struggled to stay in phase deep.

From the 2019 film, he flashed good and bad. From the bad, his lack of consistency in his technique and questionable instincts were top of the list. Hopefully teams are satisfied and confident from what they saw in 2019. He has shown the ability to play in the slot, with the toughness and overall awareness needed. He would likely move into a slot corner role for the best chance to succeed.

GRADE: 7.1/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter—Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 154/300

POSITION RANK: CB19

PRO COMPARISON: Marcus Peters

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

