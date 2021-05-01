Kary Vincent Jr. NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Denver Broncos CB

John Amis/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'9 3/4"

WEIGHT: 185



POSITIVES:

— Smooth athlete with fluid hips and speed to blanket receivers.

— Instincts for game and position.

— Very good technique.

— Sneaky defender who is able to finish receiver routes and get his hands on the ball.

— Great body position to push receivers off their line.

NEGATIVES:

— Lack of size becomes a factor when tackling in the open field.

— Bigger receivers may get position on him at times.

— Routinely gets beat on inside breaking routes.



2019 STATISTICS:

47 tackles, 4 INT, 8 PBU



NOTES:

— Opted out 2020 season

OVERALL:

Vincent is an extremely athletic player with elite ball skills. Versatile with an opportunistic play style. What he lacks in size, he makes up for with great patience and timing with the ball in the air. Showing the ability to use his speed and instincts, Vincent can be quite a playmaker at times.

With that said, Kary did struggle against some of the better receivers in 2019 (Devanta Smith, Van Jefferson, Kyle Pitts). Despite the lack of size, he shows a feisty play style with a high motor and nose for the ball. Ultimately, Vincent will be a Swiss Army knife for some lucky defensive coordinator and should come off the board early.

GRADE: 7.9/10 (potential NFL starter, Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 51/300

Video Play Button Videos you might like

POSITION RANK: CB7

PRO COMPARISON: Denzel Ward 75% / Tyrann Mathieu 25%

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

