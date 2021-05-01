Michael Carter NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets RB

Ben McKeown/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'7 7/8"

WEIGHT: 201

POSITIVES

— Smooth, one-gear runner, which allows him to let plays develop. Has the running style of a true glider.

— Good, tight footwork in the backfield and when cutting down the field. Doesn’t get out of sorts and try to do too much.

— Footwork and great quickness allow him to lull defenders to sleep before cutting suddenly.

— Plays with good balance and has the ability to keep his feet through contact. Is a tough runner despite his smaller frame.

— Solid vision and patience. Does a nice job of reading the flow of plays and will bounce plays when necessary, not just because he thinks he can win a footrace. Never in a rush to press the hole and does a nice job of setting up his blockers on a variety of run schemes, showing good awareness of intent.

— Angle and choice routes are in his repertoire, and he shows above-average awareness of timing in the pass game. Natural ball-catcher; doesn’t fight the throw.

— Offense was exclusively from the gun, but he has a running style that would translate nicely to a zone running scheme.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NEGATIVES

— Below-average size won’t allow him to be a featured back in an offense with lots of touches.

— Played in an RPO-heavy offense where pass protection had simpler assignments for the RB in their dropback game.





2020 STATISTICS

11 G, 156 carries, 1,245 yards, 8.0 avg., 9 TD, 25 rec., 267 yards, 2 TD

OVERALL:

Michael Carter has a glider running style that is reminiscent of Alvin Kamara at a smaller size. His patience, quickness, vision and overall run toughness will allow him to translate nicely to any type of running scheme, but a zone-heavy scheme that allows him to read plays and decide when to get north will be his best fit.

Although not asked to run a ton of routes, he shows flashes of good route-running ability and body control. Size will always be a negative for him, and the overall ability to identify and perform in pass protection will be the big question mark for how much he can stay on the field.

Ideally he plays in an offense in which he can recreate a one-two punch like he had in college with Javonte Williams.

GRADE: 7.7/10 (Mid-Late Second Round)

OVERALL RANK: 68/300

POSITION RANK: RB3

PRO COMPARISON: Alvin Kamara

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice