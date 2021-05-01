Tommy Doyle NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Buffalo Bills OT

Tony Tribble/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'8"

WEIGHT: 320

POSITIVES

—Large frame with broad shoulders, long limbs, big hands and premier arm length

—Smooth, fluid athlete with eye-catching lateral quickness and burst at his size

—Showed high-end power and pop in his hands on down blocks against Buffalo in 2020

—Random flashes of impressive core strength in his anchor against basic, head-on bull rushes

—Dropped his hips, bend at the knees and reset his base

—Has no problems being physical and aggressive; plays with a lunch-pail mentality

NEGATIVES

—Upright playing style with a high center of gravity and shaky balance

—Cumbersome footwork and use of hands that result in too many glaring, awkward losses

—Overall technique and fundamentals are far away from starter-level

—Consistently loses leverage at the point of attack with an exposed chest, disjointed base and tardy hands; stood up too often by far smaller opponents on angle blocks

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Aiming points, angles and landmarks are all over the place as a run-blocker

2020 STATISTICS

—Started all three games of the 2020 season at left tackle

—First-team All-MAC and Academic All-MAC

NOTES

—31 career appearances with 30 starts (16 at left tackle and 14 at right tackle)

—First-team All-MAC and Academic All-MAC in 2019

—Prepared for his pro day at the TEST Football Academy in New Jersey under owner Kevin Dunn

—Father (baseball) and mother (volleyball) each played collegiate sports at the University of Minnesota

—Grew up in Minnesota with his first love being hockey but quit his sophomore year of high school after a growth spurt to focus on football as a linebacker and then defensive end

—Recruited to Miami of Ohio as an offensive lineman and made the switch over from the defensive line during his redshirt season in 2016

OVERALL

Doyle is a two-and-a-half-year starter at both left and right tackle inside Miami of Ohio's multiple run scheme. Doyle has a commandingly large frame and dimensions on tape with a special blend of athletic ability and quickness at his size with some pop in his hands in the rare instances he can line up his intended target.

Doyle is extremely raw with fragmented footwork, coordination and use of leverage (pads/hands) that results in wildly inaccurate hand placement and strike timing that makes creating consistent leverage on a block a tall task for him. Doyle will likely need a complete revamping from the ground up and multiple years of development before being equipped with the technique and fundamentals to start in NFL games, yet he possesses an alluring blend of size, athletic ability and competitiveness to work with that offers value early on day three inside a veteran O-line room under a seasoned O-line coach.

GRADE: 6.9/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 177/300

POSITION RANK: OT16

PRO COMPARISON: Jason Spriggs

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

