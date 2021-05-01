Hamsah Nasirildeen NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for New York Jets Safety

Bill Sikes/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/4"

WEIGHT: 215 lbs

POSITIVES

—Quick feet for his size and good acceleration moving forward.

—Triggers downhill fast and under control in the run game.

—Delivers a solid blow on contact through tackles.

—Man cover skill. Matches up well with tight ends

—Versatile player, able to play deep or in box.

—Has good awareness in underneath zones.

NEGATIVES

—His eyes and overaggressive nature can get him in trouble with poor run/pass reads.

—Will play out of control at times.

—Choppy backpedal when deep.

—Below-average strength for his size.

2019 STATISTICS

101 Tackles, 2 INT, 1 TD, 3 PBU, 1 FR, 3 FF

NOTES

—Only played in two games in 2020 and wore a knee brace on his left knee.

OVERALL

Nasirildeen is athletic at 6'3" 215 pounds, playing the hybrid safety position. He plays with a high motor that takes him sideline to sideline and the physicality to run through ball-carriers on contact. Toward the end of the 2019 season, Hamsah tore the ACL in his left knee, which ultimately caused him to miss all but two games in the 2020 season.

Pre-injury Nasirildeen was an explosive player who had the ability to use his size and athletic ability to be a force in the run game, as well as align out to cover tight ends. Post-injury he showed to still be able to play the run but looked to lose a bit of the explosiveness he once had. As he continues to build strength, I would guess he would return to 2019 form for the upcoming season.

During the Senior Bowl, Nasirildeen showed at times that the further he was from the line of scrimmage, the less efficient he worked. Although he still needs to develop his backpedal and deep-coverage ability; I'm looking for a team with a Cover 3 defense to bring him on.

GRADE: 7.2/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter- Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 138/300

POSITION RANK: S6

PRO COMPARISON: Kam Chancellor

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

