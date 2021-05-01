    Jaylon Moore NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for San Francisco 49ers OL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    National Team offensive lineman Jaylon Moore of Western Michigan (74) blocks during the first half of the NCAA college football Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)
    Rusty Costanza/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'4 1/8"

    WEIGHT: 311 lbs

           

    POSITIVES

    —Wide-bodied frame with adequate length, large/strong hands and good thickness in his lower half.

    —Calm, collected footwork in his 45-degree set to get to his spot and expand vertically to cover the arc.

    —Solid play strength and girth as a run-blocker to square up his opponent and generate some jolt on angle-blocks to create quick displacement, pin and seal off lanes.

    —Shows the patience and body control to intersect targets off combo blocks at the second level.

    —Above-average grip strength and anchor to latch and snatch leaning pass-rushers into the ground.

                

    NEGATIVES

    —Average foot quickness and range to get to his spot against quality Wide 9 rushers who attack the corner.

    —Beat inside across his face too often on kickout blocks with inconsistent, wide aiming points.

    —Tends to roll onto his toes at the point of attack, losing his balance and sapping his power.

    —Had trouble dealing with Central Michigan DE Troy Hairston II's (5'11", 245 lbs) natural leverage and was stood up and stoned multiple times.

    —Strike timing and overall use of hands in pass protection will need refinement against NFL competition.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    —Started all of the team's six games at left tackle.

         

    NOTES

    —37 career game appearances with 32 starts at left tackle.

    —Invited and participated in the 2021 Senior Bowl.

    —Played offensive line and defensive line at Voyager College Prep in Detroit, ranking as a 2-star prospect.

    —Western Michigan gave Moore his first offer, which he accepted as a junior after attending their big man camp.

    —Committed to Western Michigan and then-head coach P.J. Fleck as a tight end, then worked with the defensive line before converting to the offensive line during his redshirt freshman year in 2016.

          

    OVERALL

    Moore is a three-year starter at left tackle in Western Michigan's shotgun, zone-based run scheme with solid athletic ability, play strength and movement skills at the second level. Moore is efficient getting to his spot in his 45-degree pass set against most competition, and he has the frame, girth and grip strength to cover up defenders in the run game to seal off lanes on kick-out and combo blocks.

    Moore's strike timing and placement in pass protection can be late and wide, while his aiming points and contact balance as a run-blocker are question marks due to his tendency to play on his toes, raising his pad level and ability to adjust to sudden movement across his face.

    Moore has the traits and skill set to make a successful move inside and provide depth early in his career, and he has a chance to spot-start in the future. But without the positional versatility in his background, questions remain about how the transition will go against a dramatic rise in competition. 

           

    GRADE: 6.8/10 (Round 5)

    OVERALL RANK188/300

    POSITION RANKIOL23

    PRO COMPARISON: Jamil Douglas

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

