Tarron Jackson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles Edge

Tarron Jackson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles EdgeMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'2 1/8"
WEIGHT: 254
POSITIVES
—A rapid, violent pass-rusher.
—Foot speed likely a notch above the NFL average.
—Bases his game as a penetrator, making plays behind the line of scrimmage.
NEGATIVES
—Weak at the point of attack.
—At times looks like he has no pass-rush plan.
—Must win with penetration at the NFL level.
—Is essentially a 5-star high school prospect in terms of his athleticism but also rawness.
2020 STATISTICS
54 TKL, 14 TFL, 8.5 SK, 1 FR, 4 FF
NOTES
—Only played 12 games (one start) in his first two years at Coastal Carolina before starting 36 games in his final three years.
—Three-time All-Sun Belt pass-rusher.
—2020 team captain.
OVERALL
Tarron Jackson has the production of a future NFL starter, but much of that came against suspect competition. He has very real traits and a level of violence that is hard to coach, but he may take a redshirt year or two before he can even be the third man in a pass-rushing rotation in the NFL.
At this point in his career, he has more in common with highly touted high school recruits than he does starting NFL pass-rushers, but the potential is there for a team willing to sit through a solid developmental plan with him.
GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)
OVERALL RANK: 206/300
POSITION RANK: EDGE27
PRO COMPARISON: Jabaal Sheard
