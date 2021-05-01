Tarron Jackson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles Edge

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'2 1/8"

WEIGHT: 254

POSITIVES

—A rapid, violent pass-rusher.

—Foot speed likely a notch above the NFL average.

—Bases his game as a penetrator, making plays behind the line of scrimmage.

NEGATIVES

—Weak at the point of attack.

—At times looks like he has no pass-rush plan.

—Must win with penetration at the NFL level.

—Is essentially a 5-star high school prospect in terms of his athleticism but also rawness.

2020 STATISTICS

54 TKL, 14 TFL, 8.5 SK, 1 FR, 4 FF

NOTES

—Only played 12 games (one start) in his first two years at Coastal Carolina before starting 36 games in his final three years.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

—Three-time All-Sun Belt pass-rusher.

—2020 team captain.

OVERALL

Tarron Jackson has the production of a future NFL starter, but much of that came against suspect competition. He has very real traits and a level of violence that is hard to coach, but he may take a redshirt year or two before he can even be the third man in a pass-rushing rotation in the NFL.

At this point in his career, he has more in common with highly touted high school recruits than he does starting NFL pass-rushers, but the potential is there for a team willing to sit through a solid developmental plan with him.

GRADE: 6.76/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 206/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE27

PRO COMPARISON: Jabaal Sheard