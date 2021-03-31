Rashod Bateman NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Minnesota WR

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Nate Tice

POSITIVES

— Good size (6'2", 210 lbs) and length for the WR position. Has the size and route-running ability to be a true "X" wide receiver but also the skill set and movement ability to move into the slot.

— Very good route-runner and consistently displays refined footwork. No wasted steps and does not look robotic, even given his size. Has shown the ability to run a full route tree from the outside and the slot. Consistently able to produce on routes at all three levels and shows the patience and body control to be a threat on double moves.

— Very good body control and balance for his size. Always looks fluid and doesn't get moved easily off his path. Consistently plays under control while maintaining a good clock in his head for the timing of a route.

— Good hands and able to adjust to poorly thrown balls. Displays good hand-eye coordination even on balls that are tipped. Comfortable with reaching out and snatching throws over the middle. Able to properly adjust for deep throws over his shoulder.

— Wins consistently vs. press with his size, strength, balance and footwork. Patient with his release and knows how to get a cornerback to lean before swiping by. Shows more advanced releases than a typical college WR.

— Not a blazer but has plenty of long speed. Able to pull away from defenders at the top of his vertical routes. Long speed and ball-tracking ability allow him to be productive on deep passes.

NEGATIVES

— Had drops crop up with throws at his body in 2020.

— Just OK with the ball in his hands. Isn't going to juke or make a lot of defenders miss due to average acceleration.

2020 STATISTICS

5 G, 36 rec., 472 yards, 13.1 avg., 2 TD





OVERALL

Rashod Bateman brings good size and length and an advanced skill set at the WR position that easily translates to the NFL. Bateman lined up on the outside for Minnesota, where he was tremendously productive, but was also asked to align in the slot during his junior season, where he continued to display his route-running savvy. Bateman is already very good on his releases and overall route tree, consistently beating press with good foot quickness and varied hand usage and showing tight footwork on his route tops. He shows good, reliable hands and catching range and is comfortable extending away from his body over the middle or high-pointing throws. His very good body control shows up when adjusting for throws and also through contact on his routes. He's a good overall athlete who has shown that he has the long speed to pull away from defenders on deep routes and with the ball in his hands, but he doesn't have true game-breaking speed and lacks the lateral quickness and ability to make a ton of defenders miss, instead preferring to immediately get north. Bateman has a high floor that should make him an immediate contributor, but he also has a high ceiling of being a top-tier "X" WR with the ability to line up in the slot as well.

GRADE: 8.65

PRO COMPARISON: Allen Robinson II