Larry Rountree III NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers RB

HEIGHT: 5'10 5/8"

WEIGHT: 211 lbs

POSITIVES

—Light on his feet and shows above-average foot quickness when jump-cutting.

—Shows adequate vision on different run schemes and flashes of having some timing and understanding of his blockers' intent.

—Above-average size for the position. Solidly built.

—Shows above-average eyes and is willing to bring it in protection. Has no issues with meeting blitzers head-on and fitting them up. Throws his body into defenders when asked to chip.

—Plays with a competitive streak in his game and can have flashes of running angry, especially in short-yardage situations.

NEGATIVES

—Lot of touches throughout his college career (over 700 carries), will enter the NFL with some wear and tear on his body.

—Just average acceleration and top-end speed. Stays in the same gear on his runs and doesn't have the ability to consistently start and stop.

—Linear running style with average lateral quickness and change-of-direction ability. Can be like a magnet running at defenders on the second level.

—Will get antsy and try to bounce runs to the outside. Can work on tempo consistency.

2020 STATISTICS

10 G, 209 att., 972 yards, 4.7 avg., 14 TD, 15 rec., 100 yards

OVERALL

Larry Rountree III is a competitive, solidly built RB who has early-down appeal as part of a rotation as well as the toughness and strength to hold up in pass protection. Rountree was productive over his four seasons in college, and while he didn't miss a lot of time during his career, natural wear and tear will be a concern with him as he enters the NFL.

Rountree plays light on his feet and shows the ability to jump cut when needed, but he lacks the lateral shiftiness and change-of-direction ability to make defenders miss in close quarters, choosing instead to barrel forward right at them. Rountree plays with toughness in pass protection, showing a willingness to meet defenders head-on, but he will need to continue to work on his eyes and responsibilities like most college RBs. He shows adequate hands out of the backfield but wasn't asked to run many route concepts.

Overall, Rountree is ideally a backup behind a true No. 1 RB who can take a little bit of the load off. His competitiveness, play strength and adequate athleticism will give him some value on special teams in his career, with the hope he can continue to develop three-down ability in protection and the passing game.

GRADE: 6.8/10 (5th-6th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 196/300



POSITION RANK: RB15

PRO COMPARISON: Rex Burkhead

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice