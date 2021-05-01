Mike Strachan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Indianapolis Colts WR

Photo Credit: University of Charleston Athletic Department

HEIGHT: 6'5⅜"

WEIGHT: 226

POSITIVES

— Excellent size and speed combination at the WR position.

— Natural athlete with very good speed and adequate footwork.

— Good hands with excellent catching range and very good leaping ability. Looked like an older brother playing with his little brother and his friends at the Division II level.

— Absolutely dominated his level of competition.

— Long arms, above-average play strength and has flashes of utilizing his length in the run game.

— Accomplished track athlete in the 200 and 400 meters who has never fully focused on football.

NEGATIVES

— Raw in all aspects of the game. Needs work on every facet of route running.

— Doesn't know how to use size and length yet when blocking or releasing from the line. Will get stifled versus press and he's about to be exposed to a new world of CB play.

— Pure developmental prospect who will turn 24 as a rookie.

2019 STATISTICS

11 G, 78 rec., 1,319 yards, 16.9 avg., 19 TD

NOTES

— 2020 fall season canceled

— 2019 second-team All-American

OVERALL

Mike Strachan had back-to-back dominant seasons at the Division II level and was an accomplished track sprinter before the 2020 Charleston season was canceled. Strachan brings excellent size, length and very good athleticism to the wide receiver position, but he is strictly a tools prospect at this point in time.

He dominated at Charleston, literally and figuratively dwarfing his competition, especially on vertical routes that utilized his buildup speed, catching range and jumping ability. But ask for anything more, and Strachan is raw as can be on the nuances at the position.

He will turn 24 as a rookie, but his traits will give him a chance to stick in the NFL.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 249/300

POSITION RANK: WR35

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice