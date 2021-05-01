    Israel Mukuamu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys CB

    HEIGHT: 6'4⅛"

    WEIGHT: 212

          

    POSITIVES

    —Excellent length and size. Great matchup versus bigger receivers and tight ends.

    —Ball skills to track and play ball in the air.

    —Has shown to play multiple positions, from safety to cornerback.

    —Willing tackler in run support.

         

    NEGATIVES

    —Poor awareness leads to slow reads in run support, and he also struggles to play between the tackles.

    —No blow delivery on tackles. Catch-and-wrap tackler.

    —Needs space in man coverage versus slot. Can struggle when walked up and not able to get hands on.

    —Tightness when flipping hips and lacks quickness at the line of scrimmage.

          

    2020 STATISTICS

    10 tackles, 2 INT

    NOTES

    —Opted out after seventh game, Ole Miss (Nov. 14)

          

    OVERALL

    Mukuamu has rare size for the defensive back position. Although he has a larger frame, it's not that imposing because he's on the thinner side. His frame fits the mold of the safety position, but his skill sets are that of cornerback. He does a great job matching up against tight ends in the passing game but can struggle against shiftier players.

    He is a scheme player who will fit best where he is given room to operate and isn't a primary support in the run. As he fits the mold for what NFL teams are looking for these days, Mukuamu will have to continue to build his strength, increase his physicality and improve his tackling at the next level. He is an interesting player who can provide a rare skill set that not many defensive backs have if he can put it all together.

         

    GRADE: 6.5/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player)

    OVERALL RANK236/300

    POSITION RANKCB28

    PRO COMPARISON: Brandon Browner

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

