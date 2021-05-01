Quinton Bohanna NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Dallas Cowboys DL

Bryan Woolston/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 327

POSITIVES

—Massive player who creates mismatch issues for offensive linemen.

—Potential to develop into a two-gap defender, either head up on a center as a nose guard or head up on the tackle as a 4-technique.

—Has a strong upper body and violent hands to deliver his strength to linemen.

NEGATIVES

—Athleticism is poor enough where it hurts him, even as a nose tackle.

—Pass-rushing upside is virtually non-existent.

—His pad level can cause issues for himself.

2020 STATISTICS

10 TKL, 2.5 TFL, 2 PBU

NOTES

—Was a two-time all-state defensive lineman in Tennessee and was named Tennessee's Mr. Football as a senior.

—Only had two other Power 5 offers as a prep, per 247Sports: Louisville and Mississippi.

—2020 team captain.

OVERALL

Quinton Bohanna is a gargantuan defensive line prospect who should be viewed as a nose tackle or nose guard prospect at the next level, with the potential to play 4-technique end in two-gap 3-4 looks. His feet will fail him more often than they will help him, but his play strength is high enough that his size, length and strength can beat up on some of the league's undersized interior players.

He is going to be the type of player who hovers around a roster bubble, but do not discount a team putting long-term effort into converting him from the defensive line to the offensive line (guard) in the future.

GRADE: 6.3/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 273/300

POSITION RANK: DL24

PRO COMPARISON: Tim Settle

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

