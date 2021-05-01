    Frank Darby NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Atlanta Falcons WR

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Arizona State wide receiver Frank Darby (84) performs in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Colorado, Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'0"

    WEIGHT: 201


    POSITIVES

    — Very good ball-tracker on deep throws. 

    — Above-average overall hands. Can consistently adjust his hands depending on the ball path.

    — Good on vertical routes, which is where he gets his production. Had good body control and adequate play strength to fight through contact and continue the path on his routes, which makes him consistently dangerous when paired with his tracking ability.

    — Above-average athlete with good long speed and acceleration. Style of play is more smooth than explosive; plays faster than his testing indicates.

    — Competitive. Will go up and attack 50-50 balls. Brings energy with his play.

    — Has enough size and release refinement to stay on the outside in the NFL.

           

    NEGATIVES

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    — Inconsistent route-runner. Needs to continue to refine to details on his route running; will get caught at the top of his routes and be loose on his path after breaking. Best on deep routes right now.

    — Not laterally twitchy and won't make many defenders miss in space. Primarily a one-trick pony with vertical routes.

     

    2020 STATISTICS

    4 G, 6 rec., 46 yards, 7.7 avg., 1 TD

          

    OVERALL

    Frank Darby is a very good deep-ball tracker who can bring verticality to any offense. Darby is an adequate athlete and a bit of a one-trick pony, as he lacks polish and consistency with his short and intermediate route running and will need to keep improving to be able to contribute as an every-down player.

    But his ability to win on deep routes (his play speed is markedly better than his timed speed) combined with his hands, body control and ball-tracking ability help him consistently take the top off the defense. Darby also plays with a competitive edge and has the size to project well on special teams.

    Overall, Darby's toughness and ability to consistently come down with deep throws will help him stick in the NFL as a backup role player.

    GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 4-5)

    OVERALL RANK161/300

    POSITION RANK: WR26

    PRO COMPARISON: Christian Kirk

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice

    Related

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Adetokunbo Ogundeji Scouting Report

      Adetokunbo Ogundeji Scouting Report
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Adetokunbo Ogundeji Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Ta'Quon Graham Scouting Report

      Ta'Quon Graham Scouting Report
      Atlanta Falcons logo
      Atlanta Falcons

      Ta'Quon Graham Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report