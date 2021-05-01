Mark Webb NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers CB

Mark Webb NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers CBMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'1 1/2"
WEIGHT: 207
POSITIVES
—Smooth feet in backpedal.
—Shows to have a great burst as a blitzer.
—Has length and strength to run with tight ends.
—Physical tackler who runs through the ball-carrier.
NEGATIVES
—Lacks rush moves outside of speed and bull rush.
—Doesn't seem to trust his own hands to catch balls outside of his body.
—Lacks elite speed; faster receivers will run away from him.
—Poor awareness in zones.
2020 STATISTICS
7 Games: 21 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU
OVERALL
Webb is listed as a safety but primarily serves as the nickel in the defense. He has just enough length and physicality to play in the box. With the athleticism to cover and physicality to set the edge, Webb is an interesting prospect. He doesn't have "wow" plays but is consistent. As a natural run player, he has a slight deficiency in his overall coverage abilities. If he can play to his strengths as a physical nickel, he might be able to find a home.
GRADE: 6.5/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 6)
OVERALL RANK: 241/300
POSITION RANK: CB29
PRO COMPARISON: Donovan Wilson
Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings
Watson May Not Play This Year
Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits