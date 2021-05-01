Mark Webb NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers CB

John Raoux/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 1/2"

WEIGHT: 207



POSITIVES

—Smooth feet in backpedal.

—Shows to have a great burst as a blitzer.

—Has length and strength to run with tight ends.

—Physical tackler who runs through the ball-carrier.



NEGATIVES

—Lacks rush moves outside of speed and bull rush.

—Doesn't seem to trust his own hands to catch balls outside of his body.

—Lacks elite speed; faster receivers will run away from him.

—Poor awareness in zones.





2020 STATISTICS

7 Games: 21 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU





OVERALL

Webb is listed as a safety but primarily serves as the nickel in the defense. He has just enough length and physicality to play in the box. With the athleticism to cover and physicality to set the edge, Webb is an interesting prospect. He doesn't have "wow" plays but is consistent. As a natural run player, he has a slight deficiency in his overall coverage abilities. If he can play to his strengths as a physical nickel, he might be able to find a home.

GRADE: 6.5/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 241/300

POSITION RANK: CB29

PRO COMPARISON: Donovan Wilson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

