    Mark Webb NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Los Angeles Chargers CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Georgia defensive back Mark Webb covers a kick off against Florida during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
    John Raoux/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 207


    POSITIVES

    —Smooth feet in backpedal.

    —Shows to have a great burst as a blitzer.

    —Has length and strength to run with tight ends.

    —Physical tackler who runs through the ball-carrier.


    NEGATIVES

    —Lacks rush moves outside of speed and bull rush.

    —Doesn't seem to trust his own hands to catch balls outside of his body.

    —Lacks elite speed; faster receivers will run away from him.

    —Poor awareness in zones.



    2020 STATISTICS

    7 Games: 21 tackles, 1 INT, 2 PBU



    OVERALL

    Webb is listed as a safety but primarily serves as the nickel in the defense. He has just enough length and physicality to play in the box. With the athleticism to cover and physicality to set the edge, Webb is an interesting prospect. He doesn't have "wow" plays but is consistent. As a natural run player, he has a slight deficiency in his overall coverage abilities. If he can play to his strengths as a physical nickel, he might be able to find a home.

    GRADE: 6.5/10 (Career Backup/Rotational Player—Round 6)

    OVERALL RANK241/300

    POSITION RANK: CB29

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    PRO COMPARISON: Donovan Wilson

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

    Related

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Adam Schefter says people in league circles believe Texans QB could miss full 2021 season amid sexual assault lawsuits

      Watson May Not Play This Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Watson May Not Play This Year

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Larry Rountree III Scouting Report

      Larry Rountree III Scouting Report
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Larry Rountree III Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Nick Niemann Scouting Report

      Nick Niemann Scouting Report
      Los Angeles Chargers logo
      Los Angeles Chargers

      Nick Niemann Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report