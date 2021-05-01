Trey Hill NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals OL

Michael Woods/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'3 1/2"

WEIGHT: 319



POSITIVES

—Has the girth, play strength and anchor to excel in a power-based run scheme

—Uses his big body to bang and create instant stalemates with a same-foot/same-shoulder technique to dig out nose tackles and generate vertical displacement on shades

—Ultra-physical and violent playing style to crater and secure defensive tackles over for guards on double-teams and when uncovered looking for work in pass protection

—Surprisingly nimble, patient and agile on pulls to line up his target on the move

—Finds his anchor quickly against the bull-rush and shows the patience to mirror and survive against moves across his face

—Wore out the Tennessee front on the 2020 tape

NEGATIVES

—Not a fit for teams that favor wide/outside zone run schemes

—Minimal stop/start quickness and change of direction on outside zone climbs up to the second level; struggles to intersect shifty, decisive backers

—Tends to dip his head, bend at the waist and overextend on back blocks and gap exchanges; causing him to miss his target and get shed with ease

—Adequate hand placement results in below-average control on defenders past initial contact

2020 STATISTICS

—Eight starts

—Missed the last two games of the year because of arthroscopic surgery to repair meniscus tears in both knees.

NOTES

—36 career game appearances with 26 starts (22 at center, four at right guard)

—SEC Academic Honor Roll and the J. Reid Parker Director of Athletics Honor Roll for Fall 2019

—Top-three guard recruit in the nation coming out of Houston County High School in Warner Robins, Georgia

—Competed in shot put and notched a personal record of 36 feet, 6.5 inches at the 2017 Region 1-6A Championships.

OVERALL

Hill is a two-year starter in Georgia’s duo/inside-zone/power-heavy scheme with a high-cut, wide-bodied frame and a ton of mass in his lower half. He is a scheme-dependent player who won’t work in an outside-zone based system because of marginal change of direction and short-area quickness, but he specializes in digging out and displacing nose tackles on double-teams with very good play strength, girth and square power, plus enough agility to be an effective puller.

While Hill is a mauling banger inside who can secure lanes within a power run game, he shows an element of patience and understanding of how to creatively get guys blocked, which makes him an intriguing depth piece at guard or center with the potential to start games in systems predicated on a downhill, power run game.

GRADE: 7.0/10 (Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 164/300

POSITION RANK: IOL19

PRO COMPARISON: John Miller

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn

