Jermar Jefferson NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Detroit Lions RB

Amanda Loman/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 5'10 1/8"

WEIGHT: 206 lbs

POSITIVES

—Consistently patient running style when trying to read the flow and find the hole to attack. Shows very good vision on zone concepts. Knows when to plant his foot and get north.

—Able to stay under control when cutting and also going through arm tackles. Above-average overall body control and good foot quickness. Plays with a measured running style.

—Above-average hands, comfortable receiving the ball out of the backfield.

—Has good bulk and plays with above-average play strength. Not a bruiser but runs hard and consistently falls forward while getting tackled.

—Physical in pass protection. Willing to bring it and shows good eyes.

—Efficient overall runner. He is going to maximize what is blocked for him. Best in an outside-zone scheme but shows good understanding of other blocking concepts like duo and outside pin-pull.

NEGATIVES

—More of a smooth than explosive athlete. One-speed runner who lacks a fifth and even fourth gear.

—Will get tripped up in space from arm tackles and struggle to keep his feet. Can leave some meat on the bone once he gets to the second level.

—Doesn't make defenders miss in space, very straight-line movements.

—Top-end speed leaves a little to be desired.

2020 STATISTICS

6 G, 133 att. 858 yards 6.5 avg, 7 TD, 9 rec 67 yards

NOTES

—2018 PAC-12 Freshman Offensive POY

OVERALL

Jermar Jefferson is a patient RB with above-average size and very good vision. Jefferson shows a good understanding of a variety of run concepts and is unlocked on outside zone and duo concepts that take advantage of his patience and ability to get north quickly off of a cut.

While he has enough play strength to consistently run through weak arm tackles, he doesn't make a ton of defenders miss once he gets to the second level and has a habit of not being able to keep his feet on shoelace tackles. The plus side is that he does fall forward on these trip-ups. Jefferson is an efficient runner and player overall, with above-average hands out of the backfield, too.

It is best to look at Jefferson as a RB prospect with not a lot of nuance to his game, but he is going to maximize whatever is blocked for him and will be a great fit for any outside-zone-heavy team that utilizes a RB committee, with the chance to efficiently eat some carries when thrust into a starting role.

GRADE: 7.25/10 (Future role player, 4th round)

OVERALL RANK: 125/300

POSITION RANK: RB6

PRO COMPARISON: Alfred Morris

Written by B/R NFL Scout Nate Tice