Brevin Jordan NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Houston Texans TE

    HEIGHT:     6'2 5/8"

    WEIGHT: 247 lbs

          

    POSITIVES

    —Long arms allows him to play bigger than his listed height. 

    —Fights in the run game when blocking. 

    —Good body control and able to tight turn on his routes. 

    —Consistently able to dropstep and get north after the catch. Above-average explosiveness and athlete who can generate some yards if he has a crease.

    —Comfortable lining up in-line as well as splitting out.

            

    NEGATIVES

    —Body catcher with not very natural hands. Will bring a lot of throws down by his waist as he tries to control it.

    —Asked to split out a lot and was essentially a glorified WR at times. 

    —Lacks the play strength and size to sustain from in-line. Appreciate his fight, but is not an overwhelming athlete with quick-twitch to be a mismatch issue for defenses at the next level.

    —Route running is merely OK at this point. 

    —Missed games every season due to injury.

    2020 STATISTICS

    8 G, 28 rec., 576 yards, 15.2 avg., 7 TD

         

    NOTES

    —2019 First-Team All-ACC

             

    OVERALL:

    Brevin Jordan ends up being a bit of a tweener at the TE position. You appreciate his fight in the run game, but he lacks size, strength and ability to sustain to hold up consistently in-line. And while he was quite productive as a pass-catcher and mismatch at the college level with flashes of good body control the ability to dropstep and create yards after the catch if he has a seam, Jordan lacks the overwhelming quick-twitch athleticism and route-running skill set that you like to see from a true F TE at the NFL level. He projects best as a No. 2/No. 3 TE who can back up the Y and F spots and could ascend to more with added nuance to his route-running ability. 

           

    GRADE: 7.5/10 (Potential NFL starter, 3rd round)

    OVERALL RANK99/300

    POSITION RANKTE4

    PRO COMPARISON: Gerald Christian

