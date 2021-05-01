Wyatt Hubert NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cincinnati Bengals Edge

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press



POSITIVES

—He’s a very consistent player who has posted quality production for years.

—Has some bend to his game, though inconsistent.

—High-motor player.

—Is always around the ball, particularly for a defensive end.

NEGATIVES

—Quicker than fast player whose foot speed is a limiting factor at the professional level.

—Athleticism questions spill into his rosterability, as one must question if he can play special teams.

—On film, though productive, looks like “just a guy” when making plays.

—Athleticism will limit him playing 3-4 outside linebacker, as he should be viewed as a 4-3 defensive end only prospect.

2020 STATISTICS

27 TKL, 13 TFL, 8.5 SK, 1 PBU, 2 FF

NOTES

—Freshman All-American in 2018.

—All-Big 12 linebacker in 2019 and 2020.

—Declared with a season remaining of eligibility.

—2020 team captain.

OVERALL

Wyatt Hubert has many accolades for his college football career and even declared for the NFL a year before his eligibility expired, but he may struggle to make an NFL roster. If you’re looking for a trait to hang your hat on, other than consistency, you won’t find it in Hubert’s game.

What he brings to the table is quiet production that comes from consistently being in the right spot with a high motor. The 4-3 defensive end prospect is a borderline rosterable player who should battle in camp to make a 53-man roster as a game-day inactive early on in his career, if he’s not stashed on a practice squad.

GRADE: 6.4/10 (Round 7)

OVERALL RANK: 253/300

POSITION RANK: EDGE33

PRO COMPARISON: Ja'von Rolland-Jones

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

