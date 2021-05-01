Shaun Wade NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens CB

Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

HEIGHT: 6'0⅝"

WEIGHT: 196

POSITIVES

—Uses length well.

—Physical player who has aggressiveness in the run game.

—Does a nice job tackling. Gets the ball-carrier on the ground.

—Runs well in the open field.

—Fights for the ball in the air.

—Has some position flexibility.

NEGATIVES

—Below-average twitch and reaction speed.

—Needs to continue to improve strength.

—Shows some tightness when flipping hips.

—Struggle with pad level, below-average breaks and change-of-direction ability.

2020 STATISTICS

8 Games: 34 tackles, 2 INT, 1 TD, 4 PBU

OVERALL

Wade is a long cornerback with ideal length for the position. Through his career at OSU, he progressed from a slot corner to playing out wide. Even with his frame, he still needs to continue to build his strength. He's a long-strider who may take a couple of steps to get going and can struggle with double moves because of hip stiffness. He's a willing tackler who may not always look pretty, but he gets the ball-carrier down. Wade does a good job with the ball in the air, mostly because of his length; he rarely high-points it.

Wade struggled in the 2020 games against Clemson and Penn State, where he has matched up against the more elite receivers. The speed and twitch of some of those athletes left him a step behind. His first two seasons where he played in the slot may have been his most productive. However, there are some things that he may not be able to hide when playing out wide. I like Wade best when playing in the slot.

GRADE: 7.4/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 105/300

POSITION RANK: CB14

PRO COMPARISON: Greg Toler

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

