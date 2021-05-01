    Shaun Wade NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Baltimore Ravens CB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Ohio State defensive back Shaun Wade celebrates his interception and touchdown against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State beat Indiana 42-35. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Jay LaPrete/Associated Press

    HEIGHT: 6'0⅝"

    WEIGHT: 196

          

    POSITIVES

    —Uses length well.

    —Physical player who has aggressiveness in the run game.

    —Does a nice job tackling. Gets the ball-carrier on the ground.

    —Runs well in the open field.

    —Fights for the ball in the air.

    —Has some position flexibility.

         

    NEGATIVES

    —Below-average twitch and reaction speed.

    —Needs to continue to improve strength.

    —Shows some tightness when flipping hips.

    —Struggle with pad level, below-average breaks and change-of-direction ability.

         

    2020 STATISTICS

    8 Games: 34 tackles, 2 INT, 1 TD, 4 PBU

         

    OVERALL

    Wade is a long cornerback with ideal length for the position. Through his career at OSU, he progressed from a slot corner to playing out wide. Even with his frame, he still needs to continue to build his strength. He's a long-strider who may take a couple of steps to get going and can struggle with double moves because of hip stiffness. He's a willing tackler who may not always look pretty, but he gets the ball-carrier down. Wade does a good job with the ball in the air, mostly because of his length; he rarely high-points it.

    Wade struggled in the 2020 games against Clemson and Penn State, where he has matched up against the more elite receivers. The speed and twitch of some of those athletes left him a step behind. His first two seasons where he played in the slot may have been his most productive. However, there are some things that he may not be able to hide when playing out wide. I like Wade best when playing in the slot.

         

    GRADE: 7.4/10 (Future Role Player/Spot Starter Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK105/300

    POSITION RANKCB14

    PRO COMPARISON: Greg Toler

         

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings

