    Marlon Tuipulotu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 31, 2019, file photo, Southern California defensive lineman Marlon Tuipulotu gets ready to run a play during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Fresno State, in Los Angeles. Southern California assistant coach Chad Kauha’aha’a always knew defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu could be a special player. Kauha’aha’a believed it when he tried to recruit Tuipulotu to Oregon State, and he is seeing it in his first season working with the redshirt sophomore for the No. 24 Trojans. “I knew he had the potential to be a great one,” Kauha’aha’a said Wednesday night, Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'1 7/8"

    WEIGHT: 307 lbs

         

    POSITIVES

    —Holds flat at the line of scrimmage.

    —Has good extension on his stack and shed.

    —Understands offensive blocking schemes enough to not run himself out of a play.

    —Strong hand placement in the run game.

    —Pass-rushing shuck move comes from his strong hands.

    —Has the positional versatility to play nose tackle or under tackle.

            

    NEGATIVES

    —Does not have a strong pass-rushing plan in third-down situations.

    —Pad level is too high after initial contact.

    —Athleticism is not a strong point relative to NFL defensive tackles.

    —Tackling is a suspect area of his game.

           

    2020 STATISTICS

    23 TKL, 3.5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FF

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

            

    NOTES

    —5A state champion wrestler in Oregon.

    —Two cousins (Fili Moala and Talanoa Hufanga) and his brother, Tuli, also played at USC.

          

    OVERALL

    Marlon Tuipulotu has experience playing nose tackle, but his frame may demand him to play under tackle in the NFL. The issue with that transition is that he does not have much juice in his legs, which means he may be too small to play nose or not athletic enough to play under tackle. He must develop a stronger pass-rushing plan to earn a second contract at the next level, but he flashes enough talent to warrant playing time off the bench early in his career.

          

    GRADE: 7.1/10 (Round 4)

    OVERALL RANK151/300

    POSITION RANK: DL15

    PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lancaster

          

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

    Related

      Tarron Jackson Scouting Report

      Tarron Jackson Scouting Report
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Tarron Jackson Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Marlon Tuipulotu Scouting Report

      Marlon Tuipulotu Scouting Report
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Marlon Tuipulotu Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Aaron Rodgers has expressed disappointment that his issues with Packers leaked 🎥

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public
      NFL logo
      NFL

      A-Rod Unhappy Rift Went Public

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Kenneth Gainwell Scouting Report

      Kenneth Gainwell Scouting Report
      Philadelphia Eagles logo
      Philadelphia Eagles

      Kenneth Gainwell Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report