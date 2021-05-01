Marlon Tuipulotu NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Philadelphia Eagles DL

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press



HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"

WEIGHT: 307 lbs

POSITIVES

—Holds flat at the line of scrimmage.

—Has good extension on his stack and shed.

—Understands offensive blocking schemes enough to not run himself out of a play.

—Strong hand placement in the run game.

—Pass-rushing shuck move comes from his strong hands.

—Has the positional versatility to play nose tackle or under tackle.

NEGATIVES

—Does not have a strong pass-rushing plan in third-down situations.

—Pad level is too high after initial contact.

—Athleticism is not a strong point relative to NFL defensive tackles.

—Tackling is a suspect area of his game.

2020 STATISTICS

23 TKL, 3.5 TFL, 2 SK, 1 FF

NOTES

—5A state champion wrestler in Oregon.

—Two cousins (Fili Moala and Talanoa Hufanga) and his brother, Tuli, also played at USC.

OVERALL

Marlon Tuipulotu has experience playing nose tackle, but his frame may demand him to play under tackle in the NFL. The issue with that transition is that he does not have much juice in his legs, which means he may be too small to play nose or not athletic enough to play under tackle. He must develop a stronger pass-rushing plan to earn a second contract at the next level, but he flashes enough talent to warrant playing time off the bench early in his career.

GRADE: 7.1/10 (Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 151/300

POSITION RANK: DL15

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Lancaster

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

