Tony Fields II NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Cleveland Browns LB

HEIGHT: 6' ¼"

WEIGHT: 222

POSITIVES

—High-effort player who is always found around the ball.

—Long on tackles on the edge, much longer than his listed length, which allowed him to play the edge at times in a 3-3 stack defense.

—A very violent player.

—Has inconsistent foot speed on film, but there are flashes when he is able to trigger with confidence downhill.

NEGATIVES

—Not a fluid linebacker when asked to move laterally.

—Size is an issue when blitzing or coming off the edge, as he rarely is able to get knockback or penetration.

—For as many tackles as he makes, his trigger is slow.

2020 STATISTICS

88 TKL, 4 TFL, 1 SK, 1 INT, 2 PBU

NOTES

—Was a freshman All-American at Arizona in 2017.

—Made 37 starts in three years at Arizona before graduate-transferring to West Virginia in 2020.

—Was named All-Big 12 in his lone year at West Virginia, after turning down transfer opportunities to the likes of Texas.

OVERALL

Tony Fields II has played a lot of snaps in college football and succeeded in his role, but he is coming from a West Virginia defense that has virtually no direct translation to the NFL game. He is a high-effort player who has underrated straight-line athleticism but is a bit stiff as an undersized linebacker. He needs to prove that he can consistently contribute on special teams at the NFL level to hold on to a roster spot early in his career.

GRADE: 6.75/10 (Round 6)

OVERALL RANK: 210/300

POSITION RANK: LB17

PRO COMPARISON: Casey Matthews

Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

