Shaka Toney NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team Edge

Shaka Toney NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team EdgeMay 1, 2021
HEIGHT: 6'2 1/2"
WEIGHT: 242
POSITIVES
—A great athlete who is overlooked on his own roster because of Jayson Oweh.
—Tracks back to the quarterback when a quarterback steps up in the pocket.
—Great job of getting skinny to get into the backfield.
—Secure tackler who clubs up through tackles.
—Bend is present on film, and his three-cone correlates well to NFL success.
—Best reps as a pass-rusher came in passing situations, has situational awareness.
NEGATIVES
—Play strength is not great.
—Can do a better job of playing contain on the edge.
—Lateral quickness to cross a lineman’s face is not great.
2020 STATISTICS
31 TKL, 7.5 TFL, 5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FF
NOTES
—Pennsylvania Defensive Player of the Year in his classification as a senior in high school.
—Team captain in 2020.
—First-team All-Big Ten in 2020.
OVERALL
Shaka Toney is a smaller but athletic speed-rusher who will remind many of hybrid end-linebackers Bruce Irvin and Vic Beasley. Toney has rare get off and bend for the position, but his play strength may limit him as an every-down starter. Immediately, he should be able to be an impact pass-rusher who can develop long term into an every-down player, either on the edge or as a hybrid pass-rushing linebacker. His long-term position on base downs may be as a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 Sam.
GRADE: 7.7/10 (Round 2)
OVERALL RANK: 64/300
POSITION RANK: EDGE10
PRO COMPARISON: Bruce Irvin/Vic Beasley
Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda
