    Shaka Toney NFL Draft 2021: Scouting Report for Washington Football Team Edge

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor IMay 1, 2021

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons (11) and defensive end Shaka Toney (18) celebrate a sack of Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer (13) in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Purdue in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. Penn State defeated Purdue 35-7. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)
    Barry Reeger/Associated Press


    HEIGHT:     6'2 1/2"

    WEIGHT: 242


    POSITIVES

    —A great athlete who is overlooked on his own roster because of Jayson Oweh.

    —Tracks back to the quarterback when a quarterback steps up in the pocket.

    —Great job of getting skinny to get into the backfield.

    —Secure tackler who clubs up through tackles.

    —Bend is present on film, and his three-cone correlates well to NFL success.

    —Best reps as a pass-rusher came in passing situations, has situational awareness.

    NEGATIVES

    —Play strength is not great.

    —Can do a better job of playing contain on the edge.

    —Lateral quickness to cross a lineman’s face is not great.

    2020 STATISTICS

    31 TKL, 7.5 TFL, 5 SK, 1 PBU, 1 FF

    NOTES

    —Pennsylvania Defensive Player of the Year in his classification as a senior in high school.

    —Team captain in 2020.

    —First-team All-Big Ten in 2020.

    OVERALL

    Shaka Toney is a smaller but athletic speed-rusher who will remind many of hybrid end-linebackers Bruce Irvin and Vic Beasley. Toney has rare get off and bend for the position, but his play strength may limit him as an every-down starter. Immediately, he should be able to be an impact pass-rusher who can develop long term into an every-down player, either on the edge or as a hybrid pass-rushing linebacker. His long-term position on base downs may be as a 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 Sam.

    GRADE: 7.7/10 (Round 2)

    OVERALL RANK64/300

    POSITION RANK: EDGE10

    PRO COMPARISON: Bruce Irvin/Vic Beasley

    Written by B/R NFL Scout Justis Mosqueda

